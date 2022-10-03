Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

The clubs were in pre-season mode to keep their players fit before the announcement was made.

Concerns have always been there in regards to the state of football in the country after FIFA imposed a suspension on Kenya as a country due to government interference in the football sector.

The committee outlined that it had received requests from several clubs wanting the games to be postponed until the uncertainty surrounding the league is addressed.

It went ahead to confirm that the clubs' request had been granted and that the league kick-off date will be communicated later once the issue has been resolved by the stakeholders.

Football activities in Kenya have been under interim bodies since November 2021 after the dismissal of Nick Mwendwa as the FKF boss by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

Ababu Namwamba is the current nominated Sports CS and all eyes are on him to provide a solution amid the ongoing woes in the football sector.

