KPL

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football  >  kpl

The Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee has opened up stating that clubs requested for more time to come up with solutions amid the ongoing FKF scuffles.

Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre
Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre

The 2022/23 Kenya Premier League had been scheduled to kick off on October 1, 2022, as the fixtures were already out and the interim committee had also communicated earlier on.

Recommended articles

The clubs were in pre-season mode to keep their players fit before the announcement was made.

Concerns have always been there in regards to the state of football in the country after FIFA imposed a suspension on Kenya as a country due to government interference in the football sector.

Centre Referee Simon Anganga yellow card Kenya Police Goalkeeyer Job Ochieng on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu
Centre Referee Simon Anganga yellow card Kenya Police Goalkeeyer Job Ochieng on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu AFP

READ: List of teams that have won the Kenya Premier League since 1963

The committee outlined that it had received requests from several clubs wanting the games to be postponed until the uncertainty surrounding the league is addressed.

It went ahead to confirm that the clubs' request had been granted and that the league kick-off date will be communicated later once the issue has been resolved by the stakeholders.

AFC Leopard's Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
AFC Leopard's Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium. AFP

Football activities in Kenya have been under interim bodies since November 2021 after the dismissal of Nick Mwendwa as the FKF boss by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

Ababu Namwamba is the current nominated Sports CS and all eyes are on him to provide a solution amid the ongoing woes in the football sector.

Ababu Namwamba is the Current nominated Sports CS pending approval by the Parliament
Ababu Namwamba is the Current nominated Sports CS pending approval by the Parliament AFP

The mandate given to the current Caretaker Committee will expire on October 16 and the clubs can only hope that a solution would have been found by then.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre

    Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

  • Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.

    Gor Mahia tipped to lift KPL's 2022/23 campaign trophy

  • Tusker FC players celebrate after lifting their 13th KPL trophy

    List of teams that have won the Kenya Premier League since 1963

Recommended articles

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Darko hails Osasuna after ending Real Madrid's 100% La Liga record

Darko hails Osasuna after ending Real Madrid's 100% La Liga record

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga, misses penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga, misses penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Trending

Social media reactions to the thrilling Manchester Derby
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

At least 174 killed at Indonesia soccer game as police use force against crowds
FOOTBALL

At least 175 people killed in Indonesia following 'horrific' fan riots

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga after missed penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga, misses penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Sergio Perez wins the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix (Full results)
F1

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Osasuna players tackling Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Darko hails Osasuna after ending Real Madrid's 100% La Liga record

A collage of Romelu Lukaku (left) and Luis Suarez (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

From left: A collage of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Fred and Erik Ten Hag
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City

Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre
KPL

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely