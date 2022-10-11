KPL

AFC Leopards coaches raise alarm over the KPL kick-off dates

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football  >  kpl

The Kenya Premier League is yet to kick off after a series of league fixture postponements and as a result, the situation has brought about queries from various coaches.

AFC Leopards Marvin Omondi (left) dribbles against Kakamega Homeboyz Stephen Opoku during FKF premier league match played on December 29, 2021, at Nyayo National Stadium
AFC Leopards Marvin Omondi (left) dribbles against Kakamega Homeboyz Stephen Opoku during FKF premier league match played on December 29, 2021, at Nyayo National Stadium

AFC Leopards coaches have raised an alarm as to when the Kenya Premier League after the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee postponed a series of fixtures.

Read Also

The Ingwe coaches think that the continuous procrastination of the fixtures will actually affect their players after having a successful pre-season period.

The government plus the transition committee have been reluctant to address the issue after Nick Mwendwa was expelled from his mandate by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula (left) dribbles against Kakamega Homeboyz Collins Odhiambo during FKF premier league match played on December 29, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.
AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula (left) dribbles against Kakamega Homeboyz Collins Odhiambo during FKF premier league match played on December 29, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium. AFP

READ: We have enough players for the new season - AFC Leopards insists

According to Tom Juma who is the Leopards assistant coach, managing the players in terms of the training sessions is becoming a problem since no one knows when the 2022/23 league will kick off.

He admitted that they are running out of patience and that the wrangling parties should have a sitting and resolve their differences as soon as possible.

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium
AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium AFP

On the other hand, Lawrence Webo who is the AFC Leopards goalkeeper trainer is hoping that Ababu Namwamba who is the nominated Cabinet Secretary for Sports will get to address this matter as soon as possible with some form of sobriety.

Nick Mwendwa has hinted at communicating the exact dates as to when the league will kick off despite being locked out of his offices. Do you think Mwendwa has what it takes to decide when the 2022/23 campaign will kick off?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • AFC Leopards Marvin Omondi (left) dribbles against Kakamega Homeboyz Stephen Opoku during FKF premier league match played on December 29, 2021, at Nyayo National Stadium

    AFC Leopards coaches raise alarm over the KPL kick-off dates

  • Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier

    Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

  • Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre

    Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Recommended articles

AFC Leopards coaches raise alarm over the KPL kick-off dates

AFC Leopards coaches raise alarm over the KPL kick-off dates

Must read top trending football stories today

Must read top trending football stories today

Aubameyang rekindles feud with Arteta, claims he can't handle 'big players'

Aubameyang rekindles feud with Arteta, claims he can't handle 'big players'

More heartbreak for Klopp as Liverpool player ruled out till after the World Cup

More heartbreak for Klopp as Liverpool player ruled out till after the World Cup

VIDEO: 5 mind-blowing goals Enock Mwepu scored prior to his sudden retirement

VIDEO: 5 mind-blowing goals Enock Mwepu scored prior to his sudden retirement

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Trending

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Fans have continued to show support for Enock Mwepu on social media following his retirement

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan
UCL

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Luis Diaz with teammate Mohamed Salah
PREMIER LEAGUE

More heartbreak for Klopp as Liverpool player ruled out till after the World Cup

Enock Mwepu goals

VIDEO: 5 mind-blowing goals Enock Mwepu scored prior to his sudden retirement

Mikel Arteta showed Aubameyang the way out of the Emirates.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang rekindles feud with Arteta, claims he can't handle 'big players'

Brighton and Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at 24 years old after a diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition (Twitter/Lorenz_KO)

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

Enock Mwepu retires from football at 24

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition