AFC Leopards coaches raise alarm over the KPL kick-off dates

The Ingwe coaches think that the continuous procrastination of the fixtures will actually affect their players after having a successful pre-season period.

The government plus the transition committee have been reluctant to address the issue after Nick Mwendwa was expelled from his mandate by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed

According to Tom Juma who is the Leopards assistant coach, managing the players in terms of the training sessions is becoming a problem since no one knows when the 2022/23 league will kick off.

He admitted that they are running out of patience and that the wrangling parties should have a sitting and resolve their differences as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Lawrence Webo who is the AFC Leopards goalkeeper trainer is hoping that Ababu Namwamba who is the nominated Cabinet Secretary for Sports will get to address this matter as soon as possible with some form of sobriety.