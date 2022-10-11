AFC Leopards coaches have raised an alarm as to when the Kenya Premier League after the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee postponed a series of fixtures.
AFC Leopards coaches raise alarm over the KPL kick-off dates
The Kenya Premier League is yet to kick off after a series of league fixture postponements and as a result, the situation has brought about queries from various coaches.
Read Also
The Ingwe coaches think that the continuous procrastination of the fixtures will actually affect their players after having a successful pre-season period.
The government plus the transition committee have been reluctant to address the issue after Nick Mwendwa was expelled from his mandate by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed
According to Tom Juma who is the Leopards assistant coach, managing the players in terms of the training sessions is becoming a problem since no one knows when the 2022/23 league will kick off.
He admitted that they are running out of patience and that the wrangling parties should have a sitting and resolve their differences as soon as possible.
On the other hand, Lawrence Webo who is the AFC Leopards goalkeeper trainer is hoping that Ababu Namwamba who is the nominated Cabinet Secretary for Sports will get to address this matter as soon as possible with some form of sobriety.
Nick Mwendwa has hinted at communicating the exact dates as to when the league will kick off despite being locked out of his offices. Do you think Mwendwa has what it takes to decide when the 2022/23 campaign will kick off?
More from category
-
AFC Leopards coaches raise alarm over the KPL kick-off dates
-
Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation
-
Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely