WORLD CUP

Kyle Walker on the verge of missing 2022 World Cup after groin surgery

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester City and England full-back Kyle Walker has undergone groin Surgery that could rule him out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Kyle Walker of England during the England v Germany, UEFA Nations League, Group A3, International Football at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022.
Kyle Walker of England during the England v Germany, UEFA Nations League, Group A3, International Football at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022.

Kyle Walker is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after Manchester City confirmed the full-back has had "successful" surgery on a groin injury.

Read Also

Walker was forced off in the first half of City's 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Walker's potential return after the surgery being uncertain, it is understood that Man City and Walker believe the right-back still has a chance of featuring in the World Cup come November 2022.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City runs with the ball on October 2, 2022, when Manchester City played against Manchester United at Etihad.
Kyle Walker of Manchester City runs with the ball on October 2, 2022, when Manchester City played against Manchester United at Etihad. AFP

READ: 12 top players set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Walker has been a "quick healer" from past injuries but his availability will depend on how his body reacts to the operation, with the next fortnight key.

Walker tweeted a picture of himself after the surgery, with the message: "As players, we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love. My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my teammates every day in any way I can."

Kyle Walker of England on September 26, 2022, at Wembley Stadium.
Kyle Walker of England on September 26, 2022, at Wembley Stadium. AFP

Man City have taken the decision to have the operation now because of Walker's pace and the fact the injury can't be managed while still playing.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Arsenal cruised to an emphatic victory over Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League

    'How did United win us?' - Reactions as Arsenal thrash Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League

  • Kyle Walker of England during the England v Germany, UEFA Nations League, Group A3, International Football at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022.

    Kyle Walker on the verge of missing 2022 World Cup after groin surgery

  • Social media reactions as Manchester United defeat Omonia 3-2 in the Europa League

    Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

Recommended articles

'How did United win us?' - Reactions as Arsenal thrash Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League

'How did United win us?' - Reactions as Arsenal thrash Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League

Kyle Walker on the verge of missing 2022 World Cup after groin surgery

Kyle Walker on the verge of missing 2022 World Cup after groin surgery

Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter

Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

Trending

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

Chelsea defeated AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Best in the World' - Reactions as Chelsea fans sing Reece James praises after Milan humbling at the Bridge

Rodrygo magic at work as Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk
UCL

Brazilian magic at work as Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk

A collage of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Hakim Ziyech
UPDATES

3 top trending footballers in news today

FIFA World Cup Trophy tour in Serbia, Belgrade Belexpo hall on September 20, 2022.
QATAR LAWS

8 things football fans won't be allowed to do in Qatar during the World Cup

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on August 27, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Victor Wanyama to exit FC Montreal, what next for him?

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brings off Erling Haaland of Manchester City in the second after his second home hat trick in just four days, at the Etihad on August 31, 2022.
TRENDING

Pep Guardiola: No Real Madrid release clause in Erling Haaland's Man City contract