Kyle Walker on the verge of missing 2022 World Cup after groin surgery

Kyle Walker is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after Manchester City confirmed the full-back has had "successful" surgery on a groin injury.
Manchester City and England full-back Kyle Walker has undergone groin Surgery that could rule him out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Walker was forced off in the first half of City's 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Despite Walker's potential return after the surgery being uncertain, it is understood that Man City and Walker believe the right-back still has a chance of featuring in the World Cup come November 2022.
Walker has been a "quick healer" from past injuries but his availability will depend on how his body reacts to the operation, with the next fortnight key.
Walker tweeted a picture of himself after the surgery, with the message: "As players, we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love. My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my teammates every day in any way I can."
Man City have taken the decision to have the operation now because of Walker's pace and the fact the injury can't be managed while still playing.
