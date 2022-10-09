Kylian Mbappe aims subtle dig at PSG coach following underwhelming stalemate at Reims

PSG dropped points for the second time in Ligue 1 this season with a disappointing tie away to Reims, who currently sits 14th in the league summit.

Christophe Galtier’s side were almost fortunate to come away with a point as Reims had a total of 24 shots but couldn’t find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma who was superb on the night.

PSG suffered another blow as defender Sergio Ramos was shown a straight red for protesting against the referee in the 41st minute.

The defending champions were also not helped by the fact that Lionel Messi missed the game through injury.

The Argentine has netted four times and created seven assists in the league so far this season as the Parisians have always looked better with his presence.

Meanwhile, Neymar was left on the substitute bench until the 57th minute, but even he couldn't help his team find the winner.

Mbappe's 'controversial' Instagram story reportedly aimed at Galtier

Kylian Mbappe started upfront by himself with Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia behind him, a role that Mbappe particularly likes.

It is understood that his playing position was exactly the reason behind his ‘controversial’ Instagram post after the match.

In the post which has since been deleted, Mbappe used the hashtag “pivot gang" and has been claimed to be slight a dig at Galtier because the 56-year-old French gaffer doesn’t like playing up front by himself according to GFFN.

He has recently said he prefers to play alongside a number 9, like Olivier Giroud, than play as a striker.