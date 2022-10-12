Must read top trending football stories today

Rafael Leao

PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer.

Leao is having a good season at AC Milan so far and many clubs have already started to pursue him for his signature come the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will remain as the club's manager despite the team slipping to a 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The assurance statement that Allegri was staying led to an outburst from the Old Lady supporters as they felt that the club is headed in the wrong direction.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is ready to quit PSG as early as January 2023, after the Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament despite having signed a lucrative contract with the French giants before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

As reported, the only way Kylian Mbappe can quit PSG this January is to join Liverpool, according to journalists in Spain.

Harry Kane insists he is fully focused on Tottenham Hotspur after being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly closing in on a switch to La Liga after his agent Joao Santos was spotted in Barcelona.

Jude Bellingham has been told that Arsenal could end up being a more attractive club to join than Liverpool by the time the summer transfer window rolls around.

Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has poured cold water on speculation that he could take over Manchester United from the Glazer family.