Must read top trending football stories today

Fabian Simiyu
Fabian Simiyu

Rafael Leao, Massimilliano Allegri and Kylian Mbappe are among the top trending names in sports news today.

From left: Rafael Leao, Massimiliano Allegri and Kylian Mbappe
From left: Rafael Leao, Massimiliano Allegri and Kylian Mbappe

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer.

Rafael Leao of Ac Milan during the UEFA Champions League Group E, football match between Ac Milan and Chelsea Fc, on October 11, 2022, at San Siro Stadium
Rafael Leao of Ac Milan during the UEFA Champions League Group E, football match between Ac Milan and Chelsea Fc, on October 11, 2022, at San Siro Stadium AFP

READ: Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Leao is having a good season at AC Milan so far and many clubs have already started to pursue him for his signature come the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will remain as the club's manager despite the team slipping to a 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus Fc looks on during the Serie A football match beetween Ac Milan and Juventus Fc at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 8, 2022, in Milan
Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus Fc looks on during the Serie A football match beetween Ac Milan and Juventus Fc at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 8, 2022, in Milan AFP

The assurance statement that Allegri was staying led to an outburst from the Old Lady supporters as they felt that the club is headed in the wrong direction.

Kylian Mbappe is ready to quit PSG as early as January 2023, after the Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament despite having signed a lucrative contract with the French giants before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG in action against Benfica on October 1, 2022,
Kylian Mbappe of PSG in action against Benfica on October 1, 2022, AFP

As reported, the only way Kylian Mbappe can quit PSG this January is to join Liverpool, according to journalists in Spain.

Harry Kane insists he is fully focused on Tottenham Hotspur after being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly closing in on a switch to La Liga after his agent Joao Santos was spotted in Barcelona.

Jorginho of Chelsea Fc during the UEFA Champions League Group E, football match between Ac Milan and Chelsea Fc, on October 11, 2022, at San Siro Stadium
Jorginho of Chelsea Fc during the UEFA Champions League Group E, football match between Ac Milan and Chelsea Fc, on October 11, 2022, at San Siro Stadium AFP

Jude Bellingham has been told that Arsenal could end up being a more attractive club to join than Liverpool by the time the summer transfer window rolls around.

Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has poured cold water on speculation that he could take over Manchester United from the Glazer family.

N'Golo Kante wants to stay at Chelsea but he wants assurances in the form of a long-term contract.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

The 48th BMW Berlin Marathon proved to be one for the history books as ideal conditions saw remarkable records set in the women's and men's events. Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya ran the 26.2-mile distance in an incredible 2:01:09 hours to post a world record on September 25, 2022.
Limited edition D-MAX truck designed for Kipchoge unveiled in Nairobi [Photos]

Manchester City were held to a stalemate in Copenhagen on Tuesday night in the UCL
'No Haaland, No Party' Reactions as Manchester City held in Copenhagen

Social media reactions to Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit saga
Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Kylian-Mbappe
Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

The young Atlas Lionesses

U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

Chelsea defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the UCL on Tuesday night
'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

Reactions to Allegri as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa
'Allegri should be flogged' - Reactions as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

PSG drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday night in the Champions League
'So they can't win Benfica?' -Reactions as Mbappe's PSG extend winless run to 3 games