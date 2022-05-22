LIGUE 1

Kylian Mbappe: La Liga report PSG to UEFA over 'scandalous' deal

David Ben
La Liga have lodged a complaint with the European federation against PSG after the Ligue 1 champions extended Kylian Mbappe's contract, despite solid interest from Real Madrid

La lIga have launched a complaint to the European federation over Kyilan Mbappe's renewal with PSG
Kylian Mbappe had snubbed a move to Real Madrid in the summer and instead in a dramatic turn of events, signed a 'ridiculous' new contract with PSG,.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has extended his stay at the Parc de Princes for another three years.

Kylian Mbappe snubbed a move to Real Madrid this summer in favor of remaining at PSG until 2025
Mbappe was previously expected to join Spanish champions Real Madrid upon the expiration of his existing contract in June.

However, Mbappe's new contract with PSG has all but shattered any plans of a move anytime soon.

Following the confirmation of Mbappe's mega-renewal, the Spanish football league body -La Liga, has now issued a statement claiming that the new agreement between Mbappe and PSG violates the "economic stability" of European football.

La Liga President Javier Tebas
Spain's apex football division suggested that the agreement is "scandalous" because PSG had already reported losses worth hundreds of millions of euros before securing Mbappe's renewal in incredible fashion, while those who could afford the player are unable to sign him.

La Liga issued the statement regarding Mbappe's new agreement with PSG just moments before the Frenchman's decision was officially announced by the Ligue 1 champions.

In its statement, La Liga said it will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA and other European organizations, including the European Union authorities.

The statement which read:

"LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions but also in domestic leagues," the league said in its statement.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him," the statement added.

"LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability. In the past LaLiga has complained to UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play by PSG. These complaints were successful and UEFA sanctioned the club, while the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a bizarre decision, reversed the sanctions," was reported as per Carrusel

It's certainly not the first time La Liga has filed a complaint against PSG regarding financial fair play.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Kylian Mbappe at the announcement of his renewal before their 5-0 win over Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday
The complaints it filed in the past were successful, and had forced UEFA to issue sanctions against PSG.

However, those sanctions were later reversed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick for PSG against Metz on Saturday night[in their final game of the season], hours after signing the new contract, is expected to remain with the French club until 2025.

