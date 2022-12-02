Kylian Mbappe: Nike equip French star with new signature boots ahead of World Cup last 16

Sportswear giants Nike have now decided to equip the Paris-born superstar with a new signature style boots ahead of the World Cup round of 16 stages, as he hopes to help the world champions retain their title.

Mbappe took to his official Instagram page to show off his brand-new boots with a post that read: "New Merc kind of day for me, Go Blues! 🇫🇷"

Pulse Ghana

The Frenchman’s new signature Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX comes in the familiar guise of the ‘Generation Pack’, with the metallic copper upper dominating the look.

While it's not quite as brash as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi’s signature styles for the World Cup, it’s a nice touch from Nike to prepare Mbappé for the most important stage of the tournament.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Mbappe is expected to wear this new signature style for the remainder of the tournament.