Kylian Mbappe: Nike equip French star with new signature boots ahead of World Cup last 16

France and Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe, has been among the best players at this year's showpiece in Qatar, picking up from where he left off in the 2018 edition in which Les Blues were victorious in the finals against Croatia.
Nike have served Kylian Mbappé with a new signature edition Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX ahead of the FIFA World Cup knockout stages in Qatar.
Sportswear giants Nike have now decided to equip the Paris-born superstar with a new signature style boots ahead of the World Cup round of 16 stages, as he hopes to help the world champions retain their title.
Mbappe took to his official Instagram page to show off his brand-new boots with a post that read: "New Merc kind of day for me, Go Blues! 🇫🇷"
The Frenchman’s new signature Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX comes in the familiar guise of the ‘Generation Pack’, with the metallic copper upper dominating the look.
While it's not quite as brash as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi’s signature styles for the World Cup, it’s a nice touch from Nike to prepare Mbappé for the most important stage of the tournament.
Mbappe is expected to wear this new signature style for the remainder of the tournament.
