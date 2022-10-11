WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans have taken to social media to react to the latest reports regarding the Frenchman's desire to exit Paris St Germain in January.

Social media reactions to Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit saga
Social media reactions to Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit saga

According to reports on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe is pushing to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January as his relationship with the club has broken down.

Read Also

The news comes just five months after Mbappe signed a bumper new contract with PSG, with sources saying the 23-year-old feels at odds with the club's direction on and off the pitch.

Sources claim Mbappe thinks promises made by sporting director Luis Campos, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as well as coach Christophe Galtier have not been honoured.

Reports also say that one of the promises was that Mbappe would play with a No. 9 next to him in attack who could play as a pivot, but this has not happened with the Parisians instead opting the loan out Mauro Icardi - the only proven no.9 in the team this summer.

Mbappe had a poor game in PSG's draw with Rennes on Saturday in Ligue 1
Mbappe had a poor game in PSG's draw with Rennes on Saturday in Ligue 1 Twitter

Icardi had fallen down the pecking order in Paris and has failed to seal a starting spot since his arrival at the club in 2019.

Mbappe voiced his concerns over his role in September after France beat Austria in the UEFA Nations League, saying he was having more fun playing for the national team because he had more freedom than at PSG.

And Galtier appeared to acknowledge there were issues with Mbappe in a news conference on Monday.

"I am trying to reassure him by finding different options,"

"I don't know what the club told him before I arrived in the summer but we are very sensitive as to how he feels and what he says because he is a very important player for the team." Galtier said as per ESPN.

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January according to reports
Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January according to reports IMAGO / News Images

The 23-year-old French superstar also recently, came under scrutiny for a controversial post on his Instagram story following PSG's draw with Reims over the weekend in Ligue 1.

Following the news of the spectacular turn of events at the Parc de Princes, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

Here's what the fans are saying below:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Social media reactions to Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit saga

    Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

  • Kylian-Mbappe

    Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

  • The young Atlas Lionesses

    U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

Recommended articles

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

Olympian Dennis Ombachi opens up on battling depression

Olympian Dennis Ombachi opens up on battling depression

Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

Preview: 5 interesting things to expect from the Champions League on Tuesday

Preview: 5 interesting things to expect from the Champions League on Tuesday

Harry Kane to wear OneLove captain's armband in Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it

Harry Kane to wear OneLove captain's armband in Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it

Trending

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Fans have continued to show support for Enock Mwepu on social media following his retirement

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan
UCL

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Luis Diaz with teammate Mohamed Salah
PREMIER LEAGUE

More heartbreak for Klopp as Liverpool player ruled out till after the World Cup

Enock Mwepu goals

VIDEO: 5 mind-blowing goals Enock Mwepu scored prior to his sudden retirement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II trailer features a star-studded line up
GAMING

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Mikel Arteta showed Aubameyang the way out of the Emirates.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang recounts feud with Arteta, claims he can't handle 'big players'

A screenshot of Neymar dancing in training.
UCL

Video: Brazilian superstar Neymar 'ready' to dance against Benfica in the UCL