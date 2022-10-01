Catch up with today's top trending football news

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Marcus Rashford, Lucas Moura, and Christopher Nkunku are among the top trending names in sports news today.
Marcus Rashford on Mbappe wishlist
It has been reported that Marcus Rashford was on Kylian Mbappe's wishlist after he secured his future with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.
Rashford is currently enjoying his time at Manchester after he rediscovered his form under Erik ten Haag.
Lucas Moura to consider his future
Lucas Moura will consider a move away from Tottenham in January as he looks for more playing after the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.
The Brazilian has also confessed that he could move to Spain as he is usually intrigued by Sevilla. Life has been tough at Tottenham Hotspurs with Antonio Conte sidelining him on the bench in nearly all the matches this season.
Christopher Nkunku to depart RB Leipzig
Chelsea are looking to land RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer amid reports that he underwent "secret" medical checks overseen by Blues staff before the most recent deadline.
If the rumors are true, Nkunku could land at Stamford in January as Graham Potter tries to strengthen his squad amid injury woes.
More developing football news
Barcelona have only paid Manchester City £2.6m of the £48.4m fee they agreed for forward Ferran Torres since the deal was concluded in January and there are other clubs still owed money for deals done more than two years ago.
Liverpool are plotting a summer 2023 move for exciting Norwegian talent Andreas Schjelderup, who has played a starring role for Nordsjaelland and earned him comparisons to Erling Haaland
Hulk has threatened to quit Atletico Mineiro after receiving "unacceptable" criticism from the Brazilian club's supporters.
