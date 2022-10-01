Catch up with today's top trending football news

Marcus Rashford on Mbappe wishlist

It has been reported that Marcus Rashford was on Kylian Mbappe's wishlist after he secured his future with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

AFP

Rashford is currently enjoying his time at Manchester after he rediscovered his form under Erik ten Haag.

Lucas Moura to consider his future

Lucas Moura will consider a move away from Tottenham in January as he looks for more playing after the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

AFP

The Brazilian has also confessed that he could move to Spain as he is usually intrigued by Sevilla. Life has been tough at Tottenham Hotspurs with Antonio Conte sidelining him on the bench in nearly all the matches this season.

Christopher Nkunku to depart RB Leipzig

Chelsea are looking to land RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer amid reports that he underwent "secret" medical checks overseen by Blues staff before the most recent deadline.

AFP

If the rumors are true, Nkunku could land at Stamford in January as Graham Potter tries to strengthen his squad amid injury woes.

More developing football news

Barcelona have only paid Manchester City £2.6m of the £48.4m fee they agreed for forward Ferran Torres since the deal was concluded in January and there are other clubs still owed money for deals done more than two years ago.

Liverpool are plotting a summer 2023 move for exciting Norwegian talent Andreas Schjelderup, who has played a starring role for Nordsjaelland and earned him comparisons to Erling Haaland