Barcelona serves club legend Dani Alves 'breakfast'

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 39-year-old played a leading role in Xavi's squad since rejoining the club in January 2022.

La Liga giants FC Barcelona have reportedly informed club legend, Dani Alves, that he must leave the club this summer - just seven months after his return - despite his desire to remain at the club next season.

The Brazilian ended his second spell with the Catalan club, featuring in 16 games across competitions, scoring once in the league.

Barcelona on Wednesday, according to MARCA, informed the 39-year-old that they will not offer him a new contract.

Alves has been on holiday after playing his part in Brazil's international fixtures and had the intentions of returning to the Catalan capital, firstly, to help Barcelona at a difficult time.

His other intention of returning was to continue to get more playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, between November and December.

Barcelona's Dani Alves (L) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Juan Edgardo Ramirez in the inaugural Maradona Cup friendly in Riyadh.
Barcelona's Dani Alves (L) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Juan Edgardo Ramirez in the inaugural Maradona Cup friendly in Riyadh. AFP

But with Barcelona's heartbreaking news for the 39-year-old, he will now have to leave Camp Nou and find a team for next season.

Following Barcelona's shocking news, Alves will not report for preseason activities on July 4 or travel with the Catalans to the United States for a series of friendlies ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Roma at Camp Nou on August 6.

The winter signing of Alves was more than a sporting decision for Barcelona as the team was searching for a player who could bring experience to the young players and cheer up an already depressed dressing room.

Dani Alves

Alves' age, though, is the greatest impediment to him staying on at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian played a leading role in Xavi's squad since rejoining the club in January 2022, and featured in 14 league fixtures, scoring once against Real Betis in a 2-1 victory.

He was, however, excluded from Barcelona's Europa League squad last season.

Jidechi Chidiezie

