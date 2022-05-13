Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

La Liga Director Marcos Pelegrin asked fans to vote for their favourite players as a tribute to the league's growth on the continent. The MVP award is open only to players currently playing for an African national team, and fans can vote until May 22.

The African MVP award was introduced in January, and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was crowned the Mid-Season African MVP award. Bounou has remained impressive and could easily retain his title, but several other players are in the running to challenge him for the honour.

AFP

The Nominees

African stars have proudly flown their flags this season as some of the best performers in the La Liga. The nominees include Angolan winger Helder Costa, Togolese defender Djene Dakonam and Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has been in impressive form since his January transfer to Barcelona. The former Arsenal man has recorded 12 goal involvements in his 19 appearances leading Barcelona's climb up the La Liga table.

Pulse Nigeria

On the other side of the pitch, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has enjoyed another stellar season between the sticks, making 78 saves in his 38 appearances for Sevilla. Bounou has conceded only 31 goals this season while also contributing in attack, starting good counterattacks with his long passes, and even recording two assists so far.

Super Eagles stars are not left out of the action as Villareal man Samuel Chukwueze is also amongst the nominees. The tricky winger has continued to terrorise the right flank of defences with his direct running and flair, and his 10 goal involvements have come in handy at crucial moments for Unai Emery's men.

Pulse Nigeria

How to vote