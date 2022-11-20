Morgan Freeman made a guest appearance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and his speech carried the day after terming football as a unifying factor.
'Who is La’eeb?'- Day one of Qatar World Cup
La'eeb, Morgan Freeman and Jungkook were all present in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Jungkook
Jeon Jung-kook famously known as Jungkook is a South Korean pop singer who made a grand performance during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Jungkook performed his "Dreamers" song alongside Fahad Al Kubaisi who is a Qatari artist and the whole crowd in the stadium was wild during the whole performance.
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman has left people's tongues wagging after making a stage appearance with his left hand in a glove. He was definitely the guest artist and he exceeded people's expectations.
Morgan's talked about many things during his performance but football being used as a unifying factor stood out. His composure and articulation were on point throughout his presentation.
Who is La'eeb?
Who is La'eeb? The official mascot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was present. His name is La'eeb and he was unleashed after everyone had performed.
La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning an extremely skilled player. La'eeb is a symbol of self-belief. The fans loved him at first sight and even when he floated around for display.
Who carried the day?
Ecuador emerged victorious over Qatar in the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by 2-0. Both goals were scored by Enner Valencia.
