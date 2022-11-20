QATAR 2022

'Who is La’eeb?'- Day one of Qatar World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

La'eeb, Morgan Freeman and Jungkook were all present in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

From left: Jungkook. La'eeb and Morgan Freeman.
From left: Jungkook. La'eeb and Morgan Freeman.

Morgan Freeman made a guest appearance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and his speech carried the day after terming football as a unifying factor.

Recommended articles

Jeon Jung-kook famously known as Jungkook is a South Korean pop singer who made a grand performance during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jungkook of the South Korean Boy Band BTS performs during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20, 2022.
Jungkook of the South Korean Boy Band BTS performs during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20, 2022. AFP

READ: 'His voice is worth $1Billion' - Fans react to Morgan Freeman's speech at the 2022 World Cup opening Ceremony

Jungkook performed his "Dreamers" song alongside Fahad Al Kubaisi who is a Qatari artist and the whole crowd in the stadium was wild during the whole performance.

Morgan Freeman has left people's tongues wagging after making a stage appearance with his left hand in a glove. He was definitely the guest artist and he exceeded people's expectations.

Ghanim al Muftah (right) and Morgan Freeman (left) at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
Ghanim al Muftah (right) and Morgan Freeman (left) at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022. AFP

Morgan's talked about many things during his performance but football being used as a unifying factor stood out. His composure and articulation were on point throughout his presentation.

Who is La'eeb? The official mascot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was present. His name is La'eeb and he was unleashed after everyone had performed.

The World Cup mascot, La'eeb during the opening ceremony before the match between Qatar and Ecuador, valid for the first round of Group A of the World Cup group stage on November 20, 2022.
The World Cup mascot, La'eeb during the opening ceremony before the match between Qatar and Ecuador, valid for the first round of Group A of the World Cup group stage on November 20, 2022. AFP

La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning an extremely skilled player. La'eeb is a symbol of self-belief. The fans loved him at first sight and even when he floated around for display.

Ecuador emerged victorious over Qatar in the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by 2-0. Both goals were scored by Enner Valencia.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

    Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

  • From left: Jungkook. La'eeb and Morgan Freeman.

    'Who is La’eeb?'- Day one of Qatar World Cup

  • Ecuador national team after their victory over Qatar

    Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Recommended articles

Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

'Who is La’eeb?'- Day one of Qatar World Cup

'Who is La’eeb?'- Day one of Qatar World Cup

Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

'His voice is worth $1Billion' - Fans react to Morgan Freeman's speech at the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony

'His voice is worth $1Billion' - Fans react to Morgan Freeman's speech at the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

'Jack Sparrow' spotted at the ESports tournament at NAICCON 2022 in Kenya

'Jack Sparrow' spotted at the ESports tournament at NAICCON 2022 in Kenya

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Trending

Ronaldo wax figure unveiled by Madame Tussauds in New York

Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Qatar 2022

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Spanish National Football Team

Qatar 2022: Spain World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Tunisia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Tunisia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

There is a loophole in Qatar's alcohol ban

SHOCKER! Despite ban, alcohol available in Qatar stadiums for VIP ticket holders

England vs Iran

Qatar 2022: England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds