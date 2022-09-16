Preview: 5 fascinating talking points in the LaLiga this weekend

Pulse Nigeria

That titanic clash between capital city rivals, Atlético de Madrid and Real Madri, will take place at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Super Sunday night.

Here are five (5) things interesting and entertaining talking points to watch out for in the LaLiga this weekend;

1. Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal to continue unbeaten run vs Sevilla?

One of the biggest clashes this weekend sees Villarreal welcome Sevilla to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Super Sunday.

It's a battle between two Basque tactical geniuses in the host, Unai Emery, and his visitor, Julen Lopetegui.

This should be an interesting game as the venue hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the visitors who have not won against the Yellow Submarines in any of the last four (4) visits.

Imago

Also, this match will see Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze, come face to face with his Moroccan counterparts, Youssef En-Nesyri and goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.

Key information: Villarreal lost for the first time this season the last time, a 1-0 defeat at Real Betis.

2. El Derbi de Madrid

The game of the round sees two giants in the capital city of Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid go head-to-head.

This blockbuster match will take place at the impressive Metropolitano Stadium with both teams looking to take three points.

Should you look beyond a Madrid win here? The LaLiga leaders go into this one as favourites having lost just one of the last 12 Madrid derbies.

Los Blancos also go into this super Sunday clash in the form of their lives but you can't expect the defending champions to have it all easy.

AFP

The last time both teams met at the same venue, Yannick Carrasco decided the game with his first-half penalty.

Key information: Real Madrid has taken 15 points from a possible 15 in LaLiga this season.

3. Real Betis to continue cooking?

Another exciting game slated on Super Sunday will see Real Betis welcome Girona in one of the two evening kickoffs.

Manuel Pellegrini's side is looking to continue its outstanding start to the season when Girona presents a unique test.

Betis has only lost once this season, to defending champions, Real Madrid and will fancy their chances against the eighth-placed visitors.

Sitting three (3) behind leaders, surely, the green and Whites will hope to register a fifth win of the season as a gift for the birthday boy, Pellegrini.

Key information: Real Betis has taken 12 points from a possible 15 this season.

4. Getafe looks to end Osasuna hoodoo

The first match of the day on Super Sunday will see CD Osasuna take on usual customerMadrid-based club Getafe.

Osasuna will be looking to continue its unbeaten run against Getafe, who has not beaten their host on Sunday since 2007.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams meet this weekend in contrasting positions on the table - Osasuna sits as high as fourth while Getafe finds itself 18th on the table.

Key information: Osasuna has won four (4) of its five matches in the LaLiga this season.

5. Vedat Muriqi to keep cooking for Mallorca

On Saturday, RCD Mallorca will take on newly promoted side Almeria with all eyes on striker Vedat Muriqi.

Muriqi is currently joint-fifth top scorer having scored three (3) goals in his first five (5) matches this season.

Pulse Nigeria

Mallorca would be hoping that the 28-year-old can continue that form when they welcome Almeria this Saturday.

Other matches in the LaLiga this weekend;

Matchday 6 kicks off on Friday with Real Valladolid at home to Cadiz.

Second-placed Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment in the Champions League in midweek when they welcome Elche to Camp Nou.