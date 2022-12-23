ADVERTISEMENT

LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

LaLiga Santander returns after the World Cup break with a loaded package featuring the Barcelona Derby, Villarreal CF’s awaited return to the Estadio de la Cerámica, and Real Betis vs Athletic Club.

Karim Benzema could be back for Real Madrid.
Following the seven-week break for the 2022 World Cup, LaLiga Santander is set to resume as Matchday 15 takes place from December 29th to December 31st.

All 20 top-flight teams will be in action over these three days and there are several regional rivalries, including the Barcelona Derby between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol.

Girona FC vs Rayo Vallecano will kick-start proceedings for the second half of the season at on Thursday. These are two teams whose matches this season have produced a lot of goals.

For the home side’s coach Míchel, it’ll be an extra special game as he’ll go up against his former club.

Later in the evening, Real Betis and Athletic Club will face off in what should be an extra competitive match, considering both teams entered the break on 24 points.

Both clubs believe they could secure Champions League qualification this season and that makes these three points especially valuable.

Atlético de Madrid are also on 24 points and will look to finish 2022 on a high when they host Elche CF at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano.

Antoine Griezmann is one of four Atletico Madrid players in the squads for the 2022 World Cup final
Diego Simeone’s side failed to win any of their final three league games before the World Cup break, so, they desperately need a win, and will hope to do so against the division’s bottom-placed side, who have a new coach in the form of Pablo Machín.

On Friday, there are four more fixtures and the first one of the day is again at 17:00 CET, with Getafe CF welcoming RCD Mallorca to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Vedat Muriqi is the man to watch out for having scored in each of his previous five LaLiga Santander appearances for the Islanders. So, they'd hope for him to keep up that fine goalscoring form now that club football has returned.

Vedat Muriqi celebrates against Cyprus.
There are then two matches taking place simultaneously at later on as 17th-placed RC Celta host 18th-placed Sevilla FC in a battle between two clubs desperate to pull away from relegation waters.

The other game is the Andalusian derby between Cádiz CF and UD Almería, with both clubs also targeting survival as their primary objective this season.

Reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid then play at on Friday night, as they travel to Real Valladolid, the club presided by former striker Ronaldo Nazário.

Karim Benzema could make his long-awaited return to action in this game, having spent the past few weeks recovering from injury.

Real Madrid could welcome Ballon d'Or winner Benzema back.
On Saturday, the action begins with a Barcelona Derby as current league leaders FC Barcelona host RCD Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou at lunch.

The Blaugrana have an excellent recent record in this fixture, having won 12 of the previous home matches against their neighbours, including last season’s 1-0 win courtesy of a Memphis Depay goal in what was Xavi’s debut as Barça coach.

This is always a fiery fixture, so there could be early fireworks to enjoy this New Year’s Eve.

Franck Kessie could be moving back to Italy (Shutterstock)
Another regional rivalry follows, with CA Osasuna making the short trip to visit Real Sociedad. These are two teams who started 2022/23 in excellent form, with La Real sitting third in the table and with CA Osasuna in seventh, dreaming of a return to Europe.

Then, the final LaLiga Santander match of 2022 takes place at the newly redeveloped Estadio de la Cerámica, as Villarreal CF return to their home ground.

Samuel Chukwueze
Los Che host regional rivals Valencia CF in a repeat of their New Year’s Eve match from 2015, when a Bruno Soriano freekick gave El Submarino Amarillo a 1-0 win. On this night of festivities, Villarreal CF will hope for a similarly positive result this time around too.

