TRANSFERS

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lampard revealed that the time for his former club to do business with him has passed.

Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline
Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline

Everton boss Frank Lampard has stated the deadline for which he would have considered selling winger Anthony Gordon has now passed.

Recommended articles

Chelsea have been considering a £60 million (N29.5 billion) bid for the winger who has now scored in consecutive games for Everton.

Gordon scored in Everton's 1-1 draw with Brentford and repeated the feat in his side's midweek draw with Leeds United, as the Toffees failed, again, to win their first Premier League game of the season.

Anthony Gordon opens scoring for the Toffees
Anthony Gordon opens scoring for the Toffees AFP

After the Leeds result, Lampard said that he was "very confident" Gordon would stay at Goodison Park, adding that the transfer deadline has passed for the English player has passed.

"No, he's too important a player and I think he showed his worth in the last two games," Lampard said when asked if he would now consider selling Gordon.

"And with two days now to go [until the transfer window closes], what good would it do us to do anything with Anthony? On a bigger picture than that, he is our player who we've developed and there's an affiliation with him and the fans and vice versa.

Frank Lampard stated that Anthony Gordon is important to his plans at Goodison Park
Frank Lampard stated that Anthony Gordon is important to his plans at Goodison Park Getty Images

"Clearly, the interest has been there because he's a top player. And that's why we're so keen to keep him."

The transfer window closes for Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs on Thursday, September 1.

With time running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window, it is unknown whether Chelsea would still attempt a move for the 21-year-old.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon.
Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon. Pulse Nigeria

The London club lost their second game of the season as Southampton came from a goal down to defeat them 2-1 at St. Mary's Stadium.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side in the 23rd minute of the game, but the lead only last for five minutes as the Saints hit back through Romeo Lavia before Adam Armstrong another in the added minutes of the first half to nick all three points for the hosts.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline

    Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

  • Josko Gvardiol could become a Chelsea player this summer

    Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Recommended articles

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Shujaa shift focus to 7s World Cup following conclusion of season

Shujaa shift focus to 7s World Cup following conclusion of season

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

What did Thomas Tuchel say after Southampton taught Chelsea a lesson?

What did Thomas Tuchel say after Southampton taught Chelsea a lesson?

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

Trending

Paul Pogba is currently in the center of a blackmail saga
REVEALED

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

Cyriel Dessers, Felix Afena-Gyan and David Okereke are now teammates at Cremonese.
TRANSFERS

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Premier League betting tips
BETAMARKET

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Social media reactions to Roma's 3-0 crushing of Monza
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

Thomas Tuchel
PREMIER LEAGUE

What did Thomas Tuchel say after Southampton taught Chelsea a lesson?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends