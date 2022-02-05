RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Penalty pro: Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (right)denied Plymouth a penalty shootout

Declan Rice's late goal saved West Ham's blushes at Kidderminster Creator: Geoff Caddick
Declan Rice's late goal saved West Ham's blushes at Kidderminster Creator: Geoff Caddick

Frank Lampard made a winning start to his Everton reign as Brentford were beaten 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round, while non-league Kidderminster were seconds away from causing a huge upset before West Ham escaped with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Lampard was hired on Monday to replace the sacked Rafael Benitez and Everton welcomed the former England star to Goodison Park by winning for just the second time in seven games.

Back in the dug-out for the first time since being dismissed by Chelsea in January 2021, Lampard watched as Yerry Mina headed Everton's opener in the 31st minute.

Richarlison doubled Everton's advantage from Allan's pass three minutes after half-time, with Brentford reducing the deficit through Ivan Toney's 54th-minute penalty.

Lampard was punching the air in delight eight minutes later when Mason Holgate headed in Demarai Gray's corner.

Lampard's last Chelsea match was also in the FA Cup fourth round, a victory over Luton, but this was a far more uplifting affair for the 43-year-old.

Everton fans serenaded him with chants of "Super Frankie Lampard" before Andros Townsend bagged their fourth goal in stoppage-time.

Sixth-tier Kidderminster sit 113 places below West Ham, who are pushing for a place in next season's Champions League.

But the minnows defied that vast gap with a heroic display that underlined why the FA Cup remains so enthralling for football romantics.

Kidderminster were good value for Alex Penny's early goal at Aggborough, the defender smashing home after West Ham failed to deal with Omari Sterling's free-kick.

Moments away from a stunning exit, David Moyes' men were saved by Declan Rice as the England midfielder charged forward in the first minute of stoppage time, cut inside and fired into the roof of the net.

A penalty shootout was looming in extra time until Jarrod Bowen tapped home from close range with virtually the last kick to finally end Kidderminster's brave challenge.

Chelsea also needed extra time to see off lower league opposition after Plymouth missed a late penalty in the Blues' 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

The European champions were without manager Thomas Tuchel, who has tested positive for coronavirus, and Macaulay Gillesphey nodded third-tier Plymouth into a shock lead after just eight minutes.

Cesar Azpilicueta's inventive finish levelled just before half-time, yet Chelsea had to wait until the end of the first half of extra time to go in front when Marcos Alonso slotted home.

Plymouth were awarded a penalty with seconds to go in extra time, but Kepa Arrizabalaga ensured there would not be a shoot-out as he saved Ryan Hardie's spot-kick.

In a clash between the leaders of the Premier League and the Championship, Manchester City recovered from Fulham's opening salvo to run out 4-1 winners.

Fabio Carvalho, linked with a move to Liverpool, put second-tier Fulham ahead in the fourth minute at the Etihad Stadium.

But that shock served to inspire City and they equalised immediately through Ilkay Gundogan before John Stones headed the hosts into the lead.

City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez converted a 53rd-minute penalty and netted again four minutes later to seal the victory.

Crystal Palace eased to a 2-0 win against fourth-tier Hartlepool, with Marc Guehi and Michael Olise on target at Selhurst Park.

Norwich took a break from their Premier League struggles to secure a 1-0 victory at Wolves through Kenny McLean's first-half goal.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zaniolo denied late winner as Roma draw with Genoa

Zaniolo denied late winner as Roma draw with Genoa

Injured Benzema to miss Granada game, concern grows ahead of PSG

Injured Benzema to miss Granada game, concern grows ahead of PSG

Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brentford

Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brentford

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Gladbach rescue point as Union and Freiburg stumble

Gladbach rescue point as Union and Freiburg stumble

Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

Haaland to miss Leverkusen clash, promises quick return

Haaland to miss Leverkusen clash, promises quick return

Cup of Nations showdown gives Mane rare chance to outshine Salah

Cup of Nations showdown gives Mane rare chance to outshine Salah

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off

Trending

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Supporters queue to get into the Japoma Stadium in Douala Creator: Issouf SANOGO