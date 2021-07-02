Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressing'

The Argentine superstar, who is currently at the Copa America, became a free agent on Thursday when his last contract with Barcelona expired.

"We want him to stay, Leo wants to stay and we are looking for the best formula," said Laporta.

"We would like it to be concluded as quickly as possible but we know it will take time."

Messi, 34, joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old but tried to leave last August, citing a clause in his contract and a club that had had "no project or anything for a long time".