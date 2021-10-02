RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Late Locatelli strike rescues Juventus derby victory

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manuel Locatelli snatched Juventus a late derby success over Torino

Manuel Locatelli snatched Juventus a late derby success over Torino Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO
Manuel Locatelli snatched Juventus a late derby success over Torino Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Manuel Locatelli's 86th-minute goal grabbed Juventus a hard-fought 1-0 derby victory at Torino on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri's men made it three straight Serie A wins.

Recommended articles

The visitors were poor for the majority of the match but improved late on and Locatelli netted for the second time in as many league games to continue Juve's recent resurgence.

Back-to-back victories in Serie A had got their season up and running after a nightmare start before a 1-0 Champions League win over holders Chelsea in midweek.

Allegri will also be delighted by a first league clean sheet of the campaign as his team moved up to eighth in the table.

He was brought back as coach to help regain the title Juve lost to Inter Milan last term and those hopes have been revived by the strong recent run.

But the Turin giants do remain seven points behind early pace-setters Napoli, who visit Fiorentina on Sunday.

Allegri named a more attacking line-up than the one which edged out Chelsea, with Moise Kean returning to lead the line up front.

But Juventus were sluggish in the first half, failing to register a shot on target as Torino dominated possession.

Away goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had to make an excellent save from Rolando Mandragora to keep the match level at the break.

Juve gradually improved but Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado were both denied by Torino stopper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Cuadrado had a strong penalty appeal waved away after being brought down by Tommaso Pobega just before the hour mark.

But Locatelli ensured that any controversy would not take the headlines, collecting Federico Chiesa's pass with four minutes remaining and curling a fine low shot in off the far post from the edge of the box.

Dejan Kulusevski almost added a second in injury time, but slammed a low strike against the woodwork after a fine run.

That will not matter to Juve, though, as they extended their unbeaten run against their city rivals to 15 matches.

Later on Saturday, Inter Milan could move within a point of Napoli when they visit Sassuolo.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Raptors President surprises Jeff Koinange with a Sh27,000 customised gift [Video]

Raptors President surprises Jeff Koinange with a Sh27,000 customised gift [Video]

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Karen Nyamu shares cryptic message on Instagram about her relationship status

Karen Nyamu shares cryptic message on Instagram about her relationship status

Zari celebrates first born's 18th birthday with heartfelt post

Zari celebrates first born's 18th birthday with heartfelt post

Marya Prude claps back after Kenyans touch her raw nerve

Marya Prude claps back after Kenyans touch her raw nerve

Trending

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL

Fernandes misses penalty as Villa deny Man United top spot

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consoles Bruno Fernandes after he missed a penalty in United's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa Creator: Paul ELLIS

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Ansu Fati scored on his return against Levante on Sunday after 10 months out through injury Creator: LLUIS GENE

Gueye strike sets up PSG win without Messi

PSG players celebrate after Idrissa Gana Gueye (R) put them ahead against Montpellier Creator: FRANCK FIFE