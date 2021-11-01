RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lazio fans at the city derby against Roma in September

Lazio fans have been banned from attending this week's Europa League match at Marseille, although the French government's order produced an angry response from the Italian club on Monday.

The decree issued Sunday forbids supporters of the Serie A side from travelling to Marseille for Thursday's fixture at the Velodrome in the French south coast port city.

The ban mirrors one put in place by the Italian authorities preventing  Marseille's fans from attending the first leg in Rome on October 21.

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin justified the ban because of repeated "violent behaviour" of Lazio supporters and their frequent use of fascist chants and Nazi salutes.

The Serie A club called for an explanation from "the French authorities".

"Lazio cannot accept a gratuitous insult against all its supporters and against the club itself which has always campaigned against violent behaviour and all forms of discrimination in and outside stadiums," the club said in a statement.

