LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Basketball and music superstars LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan
LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

AC Milan have recently been purchased by new ownership by the name of Gerry Cardinale, backed by a long list of investors and financial partners.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

There are some interesting names on the list of the new Rossoneri investors as reported by the Financial Times but the most eye-catching ones are LeBron James and Drake.

The report reveals how AC Milan's change of ownership began in May 2022 for a few around €1.2 billion and is now set to be completed with American basketball legend LeBron James and Canadian music superstar Drake among the investors.

The New York Yankees baseball franchise and a Los Angeles investment fund are investing in AC Milan alongside US private equity group RedBird, which is closing in on the €1.2 billion acquisition.

LeBron James and Drake are set to be part owners of AC Milan
LeBron James and Drake are set to be part owners of AC Milan Bleacher Report

The baseball team is owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, a Los Angeles-based fund that counts LeBron James and Drake among its investors.

LeBron James already has a long association with Cardinale, considering that RedBird is a shareholder in SpringHill (associated with LeBron) and Fenway Sports Group, which controls Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.

LeBron James is known for investing in sports and is a part owner of Liverpool
LeBron James is known for investing in sports and is a part owner of Liverpool Jae C. Hong/AP

RedBird is set to announce the entry of its new partners as early as Wednesday when it is expected to officially take control of the club from its current owner, US hedge fund Elliott Management, those people said.

The completion of the official takeover will see the Italian champions come under new ownership as LeBron James adds another sports team to his investment portfolio

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Social media reactions to Roma's 3-0 crushing of Monza

    'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

  • Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton

    'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

  • LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

    LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Recommended articles

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Aubameyang was visited by thieves and beaten in his Barcelona house.

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

The late Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi
Cycling

Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer
TRANSFERS

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
RUGBY

Shujaa finishes sevens season in 12th position

Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world
BETTING

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends