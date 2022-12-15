Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

Leeds' left back struggles

Currently, Leeds are managing centre-back Pascal Struijk as a left-back, despite having paid Barcelona £13.5m in the summer of 2021 for Junior Firpo

A string of injuries and poor form have seen Firpo relegated to the bench despite being the only natural left-back at the club, and to most fans and pundits, it is clear that he has struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Aina is the perfect target for Leeds

Aina, on the other hand, has Premier League experience, having played for Fulham on loan from Torino in the 2020/21 season.

Despite Fulham's relegation that season, Aina was impressive, even winning the Premier League goal of the month award in November 2020.