RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Leeds' new manager Jesse Marsch

Leeds' new manager Jesse Marsch Creator: Ronny HARTMANN
Leeds' new manager Jesse Marsch Creator: Ronny HARTMANN

Premier League strugglers Leeds named American Jesse Marsch as their new manager on Monday, a day after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.

Recommended articles

The 48-year-old former RB Leipzig boss arrives with Leeds sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

The club said Marsch had been appointed "pending international clearance" on a deal running until June 2025 and that he would take charge for Saturday's league game at Leicester.

"We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds," said director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds are deep in relegation trouble after Bielsa's reign imploded with five defeats in their last six games.

They conceded 20 goals in Bielsa's final five matches, culminating in the 4-0 home defeat by Tottenham on Saturday that proved the last straw for the Leeds board.

Bielsa was hampered by injuries to key players Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper.

But his refusal to change his attacking philosophy despite Leeds' defensive problems was just as damaging.

Marsch has little time to fix those issues with just 12 games left in the Premier League season.

"I know what a big club Leeds is," Marsch said in a video on the club's Twitter account.

"I have ex-players that have played here, I've watched this club from afar for many years and I'm really honoured and excited to be here."

With a return to the Championship looming ominously into view after only two seasons back in the top flight, Leeds fans remain to be convinced Marsch is the man to save them from the drop.

He was dismissed by Leipzig in December after a disappointing five-month spell with the Bundesliga club.

Marsch had earned the Leipzig job after leading Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double in both 2020 and 2021.

He helped develop Erling Haaland at Salzburg before the Norway striker joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Marsch had previously worked as Leipzig assistant manager, where he served under current Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

"Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well," Orta added.

Marsch also had a spell in charge of Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls from 2015 to 2018, winning the competition's coach of the year award in 2015.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

English Football League demand 'urgent update' on funding for Derby

English Football League demand 'urgent update' on funding for Derby

Chelsea face uncertain future after years of Abramovich-backed glory

Chelsea face uncertain future after years of Abramovich-backed glory

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick

West Ham's Yarmolenko given time off over Ukraine crisis

West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko Creator: Ian KINGTON