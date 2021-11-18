RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Leicester boss Rodgers quashes 'not real' Man Utd talk

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed speculation linking him with Manchester United as pressure mounts on Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Recommended articles

Rodgers is believed to be one of the leading contenders to replace Solskjaer if the under-fire Norwegian gets the sack.

United travel to Watford on Saturday with Solskjaer desperate for a victory after his side's lacklustre defeat against Manchester City before the international break.

That loss came hot on the heels of a humiliating 5-0 home thrashing at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool, leaving Solskjaer fighting to save his job.

Rodgers, who led Leicester to FA Cup glory last season, was asked whether he would be interested in taking over at United during his press conference on Thursday ahead of Leicester's clash with Chelsea this weekend.

"There's two things. Firstly it is really disrespectful to ask the question when you have a manager in place, a good manager and a good man, who is working hard at the club," Rodgers said.

"Secondly I can't really comment on it, because it is not something that is real.

"I am here as the Leicester City manager, proud to be here, privileged to be here and fully committed to the players, the club, the ownership.

"That's about it, all the other noise around that is something we can't control."

It is not the first time Rodgers has been the subject of speculation over other jobs during his spell at the King Power Stadium, having been linked to Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle in recent years.

While the gossip does not bother him, he says it can have a destabilising effect.

"It doesn't frustrate me because my focus is always looking for the next game. The only club I am thinking about is Chelsea and getting ready for that," Rodgers said.

"It is frustrating for our supporters and also my players, if anyone is to read anything that is out there then that can destabilise. 

"It is something that is the modern game, lots of speculation and gossip, it's all part of the modern game but it's not something I have any focus on."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Leicester boss Rodgers quashes 'not real' Man Utd talk

Leicester boss Rodgers quashes 'not real' Man Utd talk

Spartak's Dutch international Promes to be prosecuted for family stabbing

Spartak's Dutch international Promes to be prosecuted for family stabbing

Hamraoui left out of France squad following assault 'trauma'

Hamraoui left out of France squad following assault 'trauma'

Villa are not a stepping stone to Liverpool job: Gerrard

Villa are not a stepping stone to Liverpool job: Gerrard

Cavallo landmark as ex-England star Sturridge debuts Down Under

Cavallo landmark as ex-England star Sturridge debuts Down Under

Boateng wants to help Hertha prove they're 'biggest club in Berlin'

Boateng wants to help Hertha prove they're 'biggest club in Berlin'

Moyes renaissance has West Ham dreaming big

Moyes renaissance has West Ham dreaming big

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

Barcelona advance as Lyon lose in Women's Champions League

Barcelona advance as Lyon lose in Women's Champions League

Trending

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

The mood around the Italy team is positive after an impressive revival under Roberto Mancini Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday Creator: Karen MINASYAN