How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

A look into Leicester City Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An aerial picture of the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City Football Club
An aerial picture of the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City Football Club

Leicester City city started the 2022/23 Premier League campaign on a low note and they are currently trailing at number 20 with one point out of the 7 games played.

Name: Leicester City

Establishment:1884

Nickname: The Foxes

Stadium: King Power Stadium (32,312 seats)

Current Club Owners: Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Chairman)

Current manager: Brendan Rodgers

Club captain: Jonny Evans

Current club position: 20th

Leicester City is still building its reputation in the Premier League and they made headlines back in 2016 when they were crowned the Premier League champions in May 2016.

Leicester City Forward Jamie Vardy (9) during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on September 17 2022
Leicester City Forward Jamie Vardy (9) during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on September 17 2022

In their 138 years of existence, Leicester has won only won one major trophy in the top flight under Claudio Ranieri 6 years ago.

Leicester have a total of 17 trophies in their cabinet with the club winning a record of 7 championship trophies.

  1. 1 English Premier League title
  2. 1 FA Cup
  3. 3 League Cups
  4. 2 Community Shields
  5. 7 Championships
  6. 2 Championship Play-offs
  7. 1 League (Old Third Division)

Leicester is currently competing in the Premier League, UEFA Europa Conference League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

With the club currently underperforming and the manager's future at the club also in doubt, no projections have been made on where they will finish at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the match against Tottenham on September 17, 2022.
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the match against Tottenham on September 17, 2022.
  1. Danny Ward
  2. Daniel Iversen
  3. Alex Smithies
  4. James Justin
  5. Caglar Soyuncu
  6. Ryan Bertrand
  7. Daniel Amartey
  8. Jonny Evans
  9. Ricardo Pereira
  10. Luke Thomas
  11. Timothy Castagne
  12. Jannik Vestergaard
  13. Wout Faes
  14. Wilfred Ndidi
  15. Marc Albrighton
  16. James Maddison
  17. Youri Tielemans
  18. Harvey Barnes
  19. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
  20. Boubakary Soumare
  21. Dennis Praet
  22. Lewis Brunt
  23. Jamie Vardy
  24. Patson Daka
  25. Ayoze Perez
  26. Nampalys Mendy
  27. Kelechi Iheanacho
  • The Foxes hold the record for the most FA Cup final appearances without winning the competition, having reached the final four times in their history.
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City runs past Claudio Ranieri Watford (former Watford and Leicester City manager) as he celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on November 28, 2021.
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City runs past Claudio Ranieri Watford (former Watford and Leicester City manager) as he celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on November 28, 2021.
  • In their entire history, Leicester City have spent just one season outside of the top two tiers in England. They spent the 2008/09 season in League 1, winning the title in the process.
  • Up until after World War I, when Peter Hodge was hired, the club had no official manager. A nominal role of secretary/manager was employed, though the board and selection committee took control of team affairs.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

LaLiga Returns! What you need to know about a fascinating match day 7

LaLiga Returns! What you need to know about a fascinating match day 7

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman

Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Ronaldo's ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to 'restore virginity'

Ronaldo’s ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to ‘restore virginity’

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Luka Modric has revealed how he wanted a switch to Chelsea

Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

Top 10 highest-rated Africans on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Wilfred Ndidi makes Top 10 highest rated African players

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is currently the subject of an extortion scandal

Report: PSG president named in 'wild' extortion scandal over Qatar World Cup

Football Manager 2023 release date

Football Manager 2023: 3 new features confirmed

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United on July 2022 at Old Trafford
Van de Beek's "regrets" at Machester United was caused by Paul Pogba

Manager Graham Potter and the fans react to a late missed chance for Chelsea during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022.
4 out of the ordinary facts that you need to know about Graham Potter

From left: Lionel Messi, Anthony Gordon and Douglas Luiz
Catch up with today's top trending football news

Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua