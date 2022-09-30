Leicester City city started the 2022/23 Premier League campaign on a low note and they are currently trailing at number 20 with one point out of the 7 games played.
How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?
A look into Leicester City Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Recommended articles
Name: Leicester City
Establishment:1884
Nickname: The Foxes
Stadium: King Power Stadium (32,312 seats)
Current Club Owners: Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Chairman)
Current manager: Brendan Rodgers
Club captain: Jonny Evans
Current club position: 20th
Leicester City is still building its reputation in the Premier League and they made headlines back in 2016 when they were crowned the Premier League champions in May 2016.
READ: Youri Tielemans opens up on 'tough' life at Leicester City as Rodger's future hangs by a thread
In their 138 years of existence, Leicester has won only won one major trophy in the top flight under Claudio Ranieri 6 years ago.
Leicester have a total of 17 trophies in their cabinet with the club winning a record of 7 championship trophies.
- 1 English Premier League title
- 1 FA Cup
- 3 League Cups
- 2 Community Shields
- 7 Championships
- 2 Championship Play-offs
- 1 League (Old Third Division)
Leicester is currently competing in the Premier League, UEFA Europa Conference League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
With the club currently underperforming and the manager's future at the club also in doubt, no projections have been made on where they will finish at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Current squad
- Danny Ward
- Daniel Iversen
- Alex Smithies
- James Justin
- Caglar Soyuncu
- Ryan Bertrand
- Daniel Amartey
- Jonny Evans
- Ricardo Pereira
- Luke Thomas
- Timothy Castagne
- Jannik Vestergaard
- Wout Faes
- Wilfred Ndidi
- Marc Albrighton
- James Maddison
- Youri Tielemans
- Harvey Barnes
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
- Boubakary Soumare
- Dennis Praet
- Lewis Brunt
- Jamie Vardy
- Patson Daka
- Ayoze Perez
- Nampalys Mendy
- Kelechi Iheanacho
Did you know?
- The Foxes hold the record for the most FA Cup final appearances without winning the competition, having reached the final four times in their history.
- In their entire history, Leicester City have spent just one season outside of the top two tiers in England. They spent the 2008/09 season in League 1, winning the title in the process.
- Up until after World War I, when Peter Hodge was hired, the club had no official manager. A nominal role of secretary/manager was employed, though the board and selection committee took control of team affairs.
More from category
-
LaLiga Returns! What you need to know about a fascinating match day 7
-
How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?
-
Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman