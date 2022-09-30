How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Name: Leicester City

Establishment:1884

Nickname: The Foxes

Stadium: King Power Stadium (32,312 seats)

Current Club Owners: Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (Chairman)

Current manager: Brendan Rodgers

Club captain: Jonny Evans

Current club position: 20th

Leicester City is still building its reputation in the Premier League and they made headlines back in 2016 when they were crowned the Premier League champions in May 2016.

In their 138 years of existence, Leicester has won only won one major trophy in the top flight under Claudio Ranieri 6 years ago.

Leicester have a total of 17 trophies in their cabinet with the club winning a record of 7 championship trophies.

1 English Premier League title 1 FA Cup 3 League Cups 2 Community Shields 7 Championships 2 Championship Play-offs 1 League (Old Third Division)

Leicester is currently competing in the Premier League, UEFA Europa Conference League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

With the club currently underperforming and the manager's future at the club also in doubt, no projections have been made on where they will finish at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Current squad

Danny Ward Daniel Iversen Alex Smithies James Justin Caglar Soyuncu Ryan Bertrand Daniel Amartey Jonny Evans Ricardo Pereira Luke Thomas Timothy Castagne Jannik Vestergaard Wout Faes Wilfred Ndidi Marc Albrighton James Maddison Youri Tielemans Harvey Barnes Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Boubakary Soumare Dennis Praet Lewis Brunt Jamie Vardy Patson Daka Ayoze Perez Nampalys Mendy Kelechi Iheanacho

Did you know?

The Foxes hold the record for the most FA Cup final appearances without winning the competition, having reached the final four times in their history.

