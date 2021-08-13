Leicester sign Vestergaard from Southampton

The 29-year-old moves to the King Power Stadium for a reported fee of £15 million ($21 million) and has agreed a deal until 2024.

"It's a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in," said Vestergaard on joining the FA Cup winners.

Leicester were in need of cover at centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a broken leg in pre-season, while Jonny Evans missed last weekend's Community Shield win over Manchester City as the Northern Irishman is still suffering from plantar fasciitis.

Vestergaard made 79 appearances for Southampton after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018.