RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lens cut PSG lead to six points in empty stadium

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

On target: Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his second goal

On target: Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his second goal Creator: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
On target: Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his second goal Creator: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI

Lens cut Paris Saint-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points on Friday with a 2-0 win over Reims although their fans were forced to stay away.

Recommended articles

Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, scored both Lens goals as the team moved to 18 points.

PSG lead with 24 points from eight games and have a game in hand.

Lens were playing their second home match at Stade Bollaert behind closed doors following crowd trouble last month in the local derby with Lille.

Kalimuendo, just 19, opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot after a red card handed to Reims teenage winger Hugo Ekitike for dangerous play.

Kalimuendo added his second in the 52nd minute as Lens bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Strasbourg in their last, crowdless, home game.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

We met in June- Juliani reveals little known details about affair with Lillian

We met in June- Juliani reveals little known details about affair with Lillian

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

Willy Paul and Miguna Miguna congratulate new couple in town, Juliani and Lilian

Willy Paul and Miguna Miguna congratulate new couple in town, Juliani and Lilian

Comedian Prof. Hamo buys Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land (Photos)

Comedian Prof. Hamo buys Baby Mama Jemutai a piece of land (Photos)

Edgar Obare breaks silence after his Instagram Account was Deactivated

Edgar Obare breaks silence after his Instagram Account was Deactivated

Why I Left Tuko - Lynn Ngugi as she announces next move

Why I Left Tuko - Lynn Ngugi as she announces next move

Yes, I’m Leaving- Lynn Ngugi confirms Exit from Tuko

Yes, I’m Leaving- Lynn Ngugi confirms Exit from Tuko

Meet super mechanic breathing new life into wrecked cars

Meet super mechanic breathing new life into wrecked cars

Trending

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL

Fernandes misses penalty as Villa deny Man United top spot

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consoles Bruno Fernandes after he missed a penalty in United's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa Creator: Paul ELLIS

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Ansu Fati scored on his return against Levante on Sunday after 10 months out through injury Creator: LLUIS GENE

Arteta says Premier League is 'different planet now' as Arsenal, Spurs struggle

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS