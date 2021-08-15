Lens' Fofana claims point after Khazri's 20-second opener

A capacity crowd of 38,000 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis were stunned into silence after just 20 seconds as Khazri tapped home for the 10-time French champions after Jonathan Gradit's poor throw-in near his own box.

Khazri's effort was Ligue 1's quickest goal since Valentin Vada scored after 14 seconds for Bordeaux against Toulouse in January 2017.

Cameroon forward Ignatius Ganago then claimed an equaliser for the northerners 10 minutes before the break before Gabon winger Denis Bouanga put Les Verts back into the lead.

The hosts then claimed a second point of the season as Ivory Coast midfielder Fofana scored his third goal of the calendar year with 13 minutes to play.

Earlier, seven-time champions Lyon are still without a win this season after losing 3-0 at Angers and had forward Maxwell Cornet sent off for two fouls in the second half.

Promoted Clermont made it back-to-back victories to start their first top-tier campaign as Guinea forward Mohamed Bayo scored twice in the 2-0 home win over Ligue 2 champions Troyes, who are under the Manchester City umbrella of the City Football Group.

Later Sunday, Marseille host Bordeaux as former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic eyes his maiden three points in charge of the visitors.

According to L'Equipe, Petkovic will name Yacine Adli on the bench due to the 21-year-old attacking midfielder's expected move to AC Milan.

On Saturday, Messi received a rapturous reception as he ran out onto the pitch along with PSG's other summer signings, with a 48,000-full house greeting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner despite the welcome ceremony taking place an hour before kick-off.

The Argentina attacker watched the 4-2 win over Strasbourg from the stands alongside Neymar and Angel di Maria -- the trio not yet considered match-fit having enjoyed an extended break after playing at the Copa America.