RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lens defender Kevin Danso reacts after his side's 4-0 defeat at Brest

Lens defender Kevin Danso reacts after his side's 4-0 defeat at Brest Creator: Fred TANNEAU
Lens defender Kevin Danso reacts after his side's 4-0 defeat at Brest Creator: Fred TANNEAU

Lens failed to retake second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday as they slipped to a surprise 4-0 hammering at struggling Brest.

Recommended articles

Franck Haise's Lens, only in their second season back in the French top flight, were looking to move back within 10 points of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

But a nightmare first half put paid to any hopes of that, as Steve Mounie gave Brest a third-minute lead before goals from Brendan Chardonnet and the in-form Romain Faivre made it three at the break.

Lens' miserable afternoon was completed in the second half as Jeremy Le Douaron added a fourth for the hosts in the 69th minute and the away side saw substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo sent off.

The result leaves Rennes in second, 12 points behind PSG, after extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretched further clear with a 3-1 victory against Nantes.

Nice, who visit Clermont, and Marseille, who take on Lyon, can both leapfrog Lens later on Sunday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run

Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run

What next for Man Utd after Solskjaer sacking?

What next for Man Utd after Solskjaer sacking?

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd's golden years

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd's golden years

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Manchester United

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Solskjaer faces sack from Man Utd while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Solskjaer faces sack from Man Utd while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Trending

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal's unbeaten run

Sweet 16: Mohamed Salah scored his 16th goal of the season against Arsenal Creator: Paul ELLIS