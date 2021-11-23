Lewandowski stunner gives quarantine-hit Bayern win in wintry Kiev

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with a superbly-timed bicycle kick to score for a ninth consecutive Champions League appearance.

With Bayern already through to the last 16 as Group E winners, Kingsley Coman doubled the visitors' lead before Denys Garmash scored the hosts' first goal in the competition this season.

"Misson complete, it was our goal to win here," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer told DAZN.

"We're happy to have won all our games with 15 points and we are looking for our next game against Barcelona (in two week's time in Munich)."

Bayern had Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance in quarantine as Covid-19 contact cases.

"Considering the circumstances, we did well, it was an important win," added Neuer.

Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures in Kiev could not prevent Lewandowski scoring one of the best goals of his career.

In the 14th minute, the ball shot skywards after hitting the boot of Ukraine defender Illya Zabarnyi and Lewandowski reacted quickest with an unstoppable, acrobatic effort.

The Poland striker, who is among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award next Monday, scored his 82nd Champions League goal from 101 appearances.

Coman doubled Bayern's first-half lead just before the break with a crisp shot from a tight angle.