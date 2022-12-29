ADVERTISEMENT

LIGUE 1: Bayo scores within 3 minutes of coming on, Neymar sees 2 yellows in 2 minutes, Mbappe rescues PSG

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Neymar's antics, Mbappe's cool head, Bayo returning to haunt his old club, and Lacazette inspiring Lyon to victory, enjoy the highlights of Ligue 1 action today.

There is never a shortage of Drama in Ligue 1

The final games of Ligue 1 for today served up quite a bit of drama, as did the opening three.

Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth high-stakes penalty in five days as he converted from the spot in the 96th minute to spare PSG’s blushes at the Parc de Princes against 19th-place Strasbourg.

PSG struggled to break Strasbourg down even after Marquinhos opened the scoring for them in the 14th minute. What was expected to be a procession by the mighty Parisians quickly became a struggle as Strasbourg equalised early in the second half through a Marquinhos goal at the wrong end this time.

Neymar got sent off for PSG after diving against Strasbourg
Neymar got sent off for PSG after diving against Strasbourg

As PSG toiled against Strasbourg, they were dealt a hammer blow when Neymar received two yellow cards and then his marching orders within a two-minute performance from hell. He picked up a yellow card for lashing out at an opponent, and then picked up a second yellow and a red card after being judged by the referee to have taken a dive in the penalty area.

Even with 10 men, PSG continued to knock on the door, and finally got their reward when Mbappe won a penalty and was presented with a late chance from the spot to rescue them. Just like for France in Qatar barely a week ago, Mbappe kept a cool head and slotted past Matz Sels in goal to give PSG all three points at the death in a game that they should have wrapped up earlier.

Guinean forward Mohamed Bayo came on as a substitute in the 91st minute of Lille’s 2-0 win over Clermont and managed to get on the score sheet by the 94th minute to wrap up Lille’s 9th win of the season.

Mohamed Bayo scored within three minutes of coming on against his former club
Mohamed Bayo scored within three minutes of coming on against his former club

Bayo scoring against his former club, Clermont, might have dominated the headlines, but Lille’s win was ultimately down to the brilliance of ex-Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes.

Gomes who is still in the running to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria, was in rare form as he won and converted a penalty and terrorised the Clermont defence as part of a Man of the Match performance.

Elsewhere i Ligue 1, an inspired performance from Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette helped Les Gones to a resounding 4-2 victory over Brest.

The ex-Arsenal forward scored from the penalty spot and laid on an assist as Lyon marked their return to league action with a convincing win that moved them up to 8th on the table.

Maxence Caqueret opened the scoring for Lyon after only 21 minutes but they were pegged back soon after by Brest through Mathias Pereira Lage.

Rayan Cherki (middle) ad Alexandre Lacazette were both on the scoresheet for Lyon against Brest
Rayan Cherki (middle) ad Alexandre Lacazette were both on the scoresheet for Lyon against Brest

Lyon took the lead again through Rayan Cherki and doubled their lead thanks to Lacazette’s penalty before Brazilian forward Tete added some gloss to make it 4-1.

Brest pulled one back through Benenoise striker Steve Mounie, but were unable to mount any real fight back.

