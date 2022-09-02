La Liga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Defending champions Real Madrid, play hosts to Real Betis, while Barcelona travels to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium to pay Sevilla a hostile visit.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will also travel to Anoeta to be hosted by Real Sociedad.

Pulse Sports previews some selected fixtures you should consider betting on this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Real Madrid host Real Betis on Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022.

Team News (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo is expected returns to the squad after recovering from a muscle injury.

Nacho Fernandez and Alvaro Odriozola are both doubtful after missing the last fixture through muscle injuries.

Team News (Real Betis)

Martin Montoya is ruled out due to an achilles tendon injury and long term absentee Victor Camarasa continues to recover from the cruciate ligament rupture he suffered last season.

German Pezzella will sit out the Betis' next three games due to suspension after picking up a red card against Osasuna.

Tips and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Real Madrid has won Betis 12 times out of their last 20 encounters with the latter picking up 4 wins while drawing the rest.

Carlo Ancelotti has bested Manuel Pellegrini once last season, while being held to a draw in the previous reverse fixture.

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 win over Espanyol and Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jnr seem to have found their grove in the new campaign.

Real Madrid are undefeated in 28 of their last 29 home matches.

Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches.

Real Madrid have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 8 home matches.

Meanwhile, Real Betis have also won all three of their opening games this season.

Real Betis are undefeated in their last 5 away matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.

Real Betis have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Real Betis have kept a clean sheet in their last 5 away matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.

The Odds for Real Madrid to win this match is valued at 1.45, while for Real Madrid to win Either half is valued at 1.22.

The odds for Real Betis to win or draw the match when you give the away side 3 goals ahead is valued at 1.24 , while Over 2.5 goals in this match is valued at 1.45 odds on BetKing.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad welcome Atletico Madrid to the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022.

Team News (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal is ruled out of the game as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Martin Merquelanz is still suffering from the knee injury he suffered while on loan at Rayo Vallecano last year.

Diego Rico also remains a doubt as well as Benat Turrientes, who also missed the last game due to the same injury.

Team News (Atletico Madrid)

Nahuel Molina will miss the game through suspension after his red card against Villarreal last weekend.

Stefan Savic is a doubt for the fixture after missing the last game due to a thigh problem.

Sergio Reguilon could make the squad following his loan move from Tottenham on Thursday.

Tips and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Atletico has won Real Sociedad 13 times out of their last 20 encounters with the latter picking up 5 wins while drawing the remaining two encounters.

Diego Simeone has won Imanol Agluaci Berrenetxia on four occasions, while the latter has won Simeone thrice and shared the spoils on two occasions.

Atletico have won their last 4 away matches.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Real Sociedad's last 3 home games.

Atletico Madrid narrowly defeated Valencia 1-0 in their last outing after a second-half goal from substitute Antoine Griezmann.

Diego Simone's side struggled to find their feet in the game despite the goal, continuing their problems from their previous game against Villareal.

Sociedad on the other hand might struggle in attack with the sale of Alexander Isak this summer and their integral Mikel Oyarzabal still out of action.

The odds for Atletico Madrid to win or draw this match is valued at 1.40 odds, while Under 3.5 goals is valued at 1.23. Meanwhile Under 6.5 bookings in the match is valued at 1.42 on BetKing.

Sevilla vs FC Barcelona

Sevilla will host the Blaugrana in the last match of Saturday night in La Liga on September 3, 2022.

Team News (Sevilla)

Long-term absentee Jesus Corona remains out of action.

Marcos Acuna will miss the game again due to suspension.

Team News (FC Barcelona)

Andreas Christensen missed the last game through illness but is likely to make a return to the squad for this game.

Jules Kounde will face his old club Sevilla in his second game for Barcelona.

New signings Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin have not yet been registered and so will play no part here.

Tips and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Barcelona has won Sevilla an incredible 14 times out of their last 20 encounters with the latter picking up just 2 wins while holding the Catalans to a draw on four occasions.

Xavi has come up against Julen Lopetegui twice, winning his compatriot once and drawing the other.

Sevilla are still winless after three league games this season. A 2-1 defeat to Almeria means Sevilla are 15th in the league with just one point on the board.

Sevilla have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 7 matches against Barcelona in all competitions.

Sevilla are undefeated in 21 of their last 22 home matches in La Liga.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Sevilla's last 4 home games in La Liga.

Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 to move up to third in the La Liga standings with Robert Lewandowski scored twice and taking his tally to four goals in three matches this season.

Barcelona are undefeated in their last 16 away matches in La Liga.

Barcelona are undefeated in 32 of their last 35 matches against Sevilla in all competitions.

The Odds for Barcelona to win Sevilla is valued at 1.83 while for Barcelona to win or draw the match is 1.20 on BetKing.