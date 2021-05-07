Lille win derby at Lens to tighten grip on Ligue 1 lead

Lille took early control when veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz converted a second-minute penalty.

They cruised to victory after Lens defender Clement Michelin was sent off for the second time in the Derby du Nord this season.

Lille have two matches left and the victory puts them four points ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who visit Rennes on Sunday evening.

Third-place Monaco are eight points behind with three games to play.

Lens, meanwhile, surrendered their hold on a guaranteed Europa League place, dropping below Marseille on goal difference.

Lille pressed from the start and won a penalty after 62 seconds as both Seko Fofana and Jonathan Clauss lunged into a challenge on Jonathan Bamba.

The 35-year old Yilmaz smashed the spot kick in off the inside of the post.

Michelin, who was one of two Lens players sent off as Lens lost 4-0 at Lille in October, received his first yellow card for a tackle from behind on Yilmaz after 29 minutes.

He collected he second for jumping into Mehmet Zeki Celik rather than contest a header after 35 minutes.

Yilmaz punished the home team five minutes later with a ferocious, curling long-range drive that left goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca flat-footed as it flew into the top corner.

Lille added a third after 60 minutes. Leca parried a Bamba shot straight to Jonathan David who scored.

While the normally passionate derby was played in an empty stadium, fans of both clubs showed their support before the game.