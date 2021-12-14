Lindelof breathing difficulties not Covid related - Man Utd

Lindelof, 27, was substituted in the 74th minute at Carrow Road after struggling to catch his breath.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said after the match the Sweden defender also had a higher heart rate than normal, prompting the decision to replace him.

In a statement on Tuesday, United said: "Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations. He has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

"All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club."