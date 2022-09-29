Catch up with today's top trending football news

Lionel Messi

Barcelona Vice President Eduard Romeu believes it would be "economically viable" for the club to secure Lionel Messi's return on a free transfer next season.

AFP

Messi's contract at PSG will run out at the end of the season with many teams already interested for his services next season.

Anthony Gordon

Everton forward Anthony Gordon is one of a number of young players who could gatecrash England's World Cup squad with good performances over the next few weeks.

AFP

Frank Lampard who is the current Everton coach has been giving Gordon more playing time and he has in return paid back with good performances.

Douglas Luiz

Arsenal will make a further approach for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, but at a significantly lower price with their target's contract winding down.

AFP

Luiz's move to Arsenal failed to go through last season after delay issues came up in the last minutes on deadline day.

More developing football news

Chelsea is unlikely to have a sporting director in place in time for the World Cup with a number of candidates remaining of interest as Todd Boehly and search continues. Al-Hilal President Fahad ben Nafel claims Cristiano Ronaldo was open to a move to the Saudi club over the summer between June- July 2022 but a £210m deal, including a £25m fee to Manchester United, was prevented due to a transfer ban. Former Everton player Diniyar Bilyaletdinov is among thousands of Russians to be called up by Vladimir Putin to fight on the Ukraine frontline. Tottenham will have to pay around £31m for Dejan Kulusevski at the end of the season if they finish in the Champions League positions with the obligation becoming an option if they fail to make the top four. England's World Cup kit manufacturer Nike is under growing pressure to follow Hummel International sportswear company's example and take a stand against Qatar after allegations of high death tolls of foreign workers who were building the World Cup stadiums.