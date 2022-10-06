Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

“This will be my last World Cup, almost certainly”. Messi was quoted to have said as per Star+.

Messi would be 39 years heading into United States, Canada, and Mexico 2026, and while rumors are rampant that Messi will at one point end his career in MLS, Messi is fully aware that his best days may be behind him.

Pulse Nigeria

Argentina is the top seed in Group C, where it will clash with Saudi Arabia (Tuesday, November 22), Mexico (Saturday, November 26) and Poland (Wednesday, November 30).

Messi confirms World Cup decision

And when asked in an interview with Sebastián Vignolo about the Albiceleste's chances at next month's showpiece, Messi said: "I don't know if we are the great candidates but Argentina in itself is always a candidate by history, for what it means.

"More now at the time we arrived. But we're not the top favorites it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close,"

However, when asked by the journalist if it will be his last World Cup, the Argentine skipper declared: "Yes, surely yes." as per Infobae.

Before this year's World Cup in November kicks off, the legendary playmaker will enter the tournament with an astonishing 90 goals scored for Argentina and winner of two senior titles with the Albiceleste.

Messi was also the runner up of the 2014 World Cup and three times a second-place finisher in the Copa America.