BREAKING

Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

All good things must come to an end as the PSG superstar has made known his decision on his future with the Argentina national team.

Breaking - Lionel Messi confirms Qatar 2022 will be his final World Cup with Argentina
Breaking - Lionel Messi confirms Qatar 2022 will be his final World Cup with Argentina

In an interview with Argentine journalist Sebastián Vignolo, Messi confirmed that the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last for his nation.

Read Also

“This will be my last World Cup, almost certainly”. Messi was quoted to have said as per Star+.

Messi would be 39 years heading into United States, Canada, and Mexico 2026, and while rumors are rampant that Messi will at one point end his career in MLS, Messi is fully aware that his best days may be behind him.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their 32nd win in a row, and Finalissima success at sold-out Wembley Stadium against European champions Italy
Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their 32nd win in a row, and Finalissima success at sold-out Wembley Stadium against European champions Italy Pulse Nigeria

Argentina is the top seed in Group C, where it will clash with Saudi Arabia (Tuesday, November 22), Mexico (Saturday, November 26) and Poland (Wednesday, November 30).

And when asked in an interview with Sebastián Vignolo about the Albiceleste's chances at next month's showpiece, Messi said: "I don't know if we are the great candidates but Argentina in itself is always a candidate by history, for what it means.

"More now at the time we arrived. But we're not the top favorites it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close,"

However, when asked by the journalist if it will be his last World Cup, the Argentine skipper declared: "Yes, surely yes." as per Infobae.

Before this year's World Cup in November kicks off, the legendary playmaker will enter the tournament with an astonishing 90 goals scored for Argentina and winner of two senior titles with the Albiceleste.

Messi was also the runner up of the 2014 World Cup and three times a second-place finisher in the Copa America.

The PSG superstar is rumored to be heading to Barcelona after the European season ends in June, but one thing is for certain, 2022 is Messi’s last World Cup.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Breaking - Lionel Messi confirms Qatar 2022 will be his final World Cup with Argentina

    Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

  • Xavi will reportedly start utilizing Raphinha in his natural position at Barcelona

    Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter

  • Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

    ‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

Recommended articles

Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

Lionel Messi: This will be my last World Cup for Argentina

Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter

Revealed: Xavi's plan for Raphinha following UCL stinker against Inter

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

8 things football fans won't be allowed to do in Qatar during the World Cup

8 things football fans won't be allowed to do in Qatar during the World Cup

Victor Wanyama to exit FC Montreal, what next for him?

Victor Wanyama to exit FC Montreal, what next for him?

Pep Guardiola: No Real Madrid release clause in Erling Haaland's Man City contract

Pep Guardiola: No Real Madrid release clause in Erling Haaland's Man City contract

Trending

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

Chelsea defeated AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Best in the World' - Reactions as Chelsea fans sing Reece James praises after Milan humbling at the Bridge

Rodrygo magic at work as Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk
UCL

Brazilian magic at work as Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk

A collage of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Hakim Ziyech
UPDATES

3 top trending footballers in news today

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on August 27, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Victor Wanyama to exit FC Montreal, what next for him?

FIFA World Cup Trophy tour in Serbia, Belgrade Belexpo hall on September 20, 2022.
QATAR LAWS

8 things football fans won't be allowed to do in Qatar during the World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brings off Erling Haaland of Manchester City in the second after his second home hat trick in just four days, at the Etihad on August 31, 2022.
TRENDING

Pep Guardiola: No Real Madrid release clause in Erling Haaland's Man City contract