TRENDING

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford.
From left: Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Read Also

Lionel Messi is keen on signing for Inter Miami over Barcelona when his contract expires at PSG and it has been reported that he is ignoring calls from Barca.

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) breaks through during the French League 1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Troyes at Parc de Prines in Paris on October 29, 2022.
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) breaks through during the French League 1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Troyes at Parc de Prines in Paris on October 29, 2022. AFP

READ: ‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

Barcelona wants to re-sign Messi from PSG as they always feel like he never accomplished his mission while at the club. It is now up to Messi to decide with only a few months remaining before his contract runs out at Barcelona.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal could be fielded against Chelsea on November 6, 2022, in the English Premier League contrary to reports that he was to be sidelined for more than two games after picking up an injury on October 30, 2022, against Nottingham Forest in the EPL.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal on October 30, 2022.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal on October 30, 2022. AFP

Saka has been a key ingredient at Arsenal this season after stepping up to the occasion severally and rumours of his comeback against Chelsea is good news to the Gunners.

Manchester United are ready to offer Marcus Rashford a long-term contract at the club to fend off suitors as he is considered untouchable at the moment.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action on October 30, 2022.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action on October 30, 2022. AFP

Rashford is on form at the moment and his header over the weekend on October 30, 2022, was the decider between United and West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Pavard has been reported to be unhappy at Bayern Munich at the moment and it is likely that he will look for a new club on January 2022.

Reece James of England and Chelsea has been sent to Dubai to speed up his recovery as he eyes being called up in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.

Dele Alli could be on his way out of Besiktas after being labeled as a flop by Senol Gunes who is the Besiktas manager.

Chelsea are considering a swoop for Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo as Graham Potter searches for competition and cover for Reece James.

More from category

  • Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur rubs his chin during the Tottenham Hotspur V Marseille game on September 7, 2022.

    Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

  • Kevin De Bruyne (L) and Matteo Guendouzi (R)

    5 flops that turned to great deals in football

  • How much is the FIFA 2022 World Cup winners pot (All you need to know)

    Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Recommended articles

Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Trending

Official: France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is ruled out of the 2022 World Cup
QATAR 2022

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne on September 25, 2022.
QATAR WORLD CUP

"This could be my last WC"- Man City star hints at retiring

WWE 2022 Crown Jewel (All you need to know)

2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference at Anfield on October 31, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Judge us at end of season' - Klopp replies Liverpool critics

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba
SERIE A

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game poster
GAMING

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match, group C between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on October 26, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Franck Kessie to fight for his spot at Barcelona

Patoranking will join headliners at the FIFA Fan Festival
QATAR 2022

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival