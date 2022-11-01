Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is keen on signing for Inter Miami over Barcelona when his contract expires at PSG and it has been reported that he is ignoring calls from Barca.

AFP

Barcelona wants to re-sign Messi from PSG as they always feel like he never accomplished his mission while at the club. It is now up to Messi to decide with only a few months remaining before his contract runs out at Barcelona.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal could be fielded against Chelsea on November 6, 2022, in the English Premier League contrary to reports that he was to be sidelined for more than two games after picking up an injury on October 30, 2022, against Nottingham Forest in the EPL.

AFP

Saka has been a key ingredient at Arsenal this season after stepping up to the occasion severally and rumours of his comeback against Chelsea is good news to the Gunners.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are ready to offer Marcus Rashford a long-term contract at the club to fend off suitors as he is considered untouchable at the moment.

AFP

Rashford is on form at the moment and his header over the weekend on October 30, 2022, was the decider between United and West Ham United at Old Trafford.

More developing football stories

Benjamin Pavard has been reported to be unhappy at Bayern Munich at the moment and it is likely that he will look for a new club on January 2022.

Reece James of England and Chelsea has been sent to Dubai to speed up his recovery as he eyes being called up in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.

Dele Alli could be on his way out of Besiktas after being labeled as a flop by Senol Gunes who is the Besiktas manager.