TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top trending names in sports news today.

From left: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
From left: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines today in football.

Recommended articles

Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate, Jude Bellingham, to join him at Manchester City.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland AFP

This comes after Bellingham made it crystal clear that Real Madrid is his dream destination in case he leaves Borussia Dortmund.

Lionel Messi will decide his future after the World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club. Messi has performed well during the international break hence raising queries about where he will play next after PSG.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi AFP

His former club, Barcelona is interested in re-signing him while PSG wants to extend his contract after a promising start to this season's campaign.

VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has played down any fears that he could be a doubt for next weekend's derby against Manchester City after suffering an injury to his face while on international duty with Portugal.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo AFP

Ronaldo was not at his best on September 27, when Portugal lost to Spain 1-0 with the Portuguese talisman missing a couple of chances.

New Dundee United boss Liam Fox has revealed Jack Ross was one of the first to reach out to him to congratulate him after landing the job.

Luke Shaw has admitted that he has "accepted" why he has been dropped by Erik ten Hag and has vowed to be ready when called upon.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been handed a triple injury boost with N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, and Christian Pulsic all nearing a return.

Graham Potter was all smiles in his first training session at Chelsea.
Graham Potter was all smiles in his first training session at Chelsea. AFP

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has confirmed he rejected the chance to join Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in a mega-money transfer.

England and Arsenal legend David Seaman believes that Ben White would be a 'perfect' candidate to slot in on the right side of a back three for the Three Lions, despite being left out of the latest squad.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leicester City's James Maddison in January as they look to add creativity to their team.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Ngolo Kante is back in Chelsea training

    Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

  • From left: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

    Catch up with today's top trending football news

  • Ghana and Brazil end international break with wins.

    Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Recommended articles

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Graham Potter receives huge boost as midfield maestro returns to training for Chelsea

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles

VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

10 interesting football fun facts

10 interesting football fun facts

Trending

Mauro Icardi has spoken out for the first time since Wanda Nara confirmed their split on social media

'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara 'toxic' following split-up

From left: Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can
WHAT'S BUZZIN

4 Players who regret leaving Liverpool amid Divock Origi struggles

Darwin Nunez shuts up trolls with a thumping header.

Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left), Neymar Jr. (centre) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
FOOTBALL

10 interesting football fun facts

Diogo Dalot (left), Jude Bellingham (centre) and Gareth Southgate (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua heavyweight showdown is off here is why

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua heavyweight showdown is off, here is why

Sadio Mane (left) during his unveiling as a Bayern Munich player and Jurgen Klopp (right)
TRENDING

Salif Diao claims Jurgen Klopp is to be blamed for Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool

Ghana and Brazil end international break with wins.
FRIENDLY

Black Stars win first game in 5, Samba Boys dance around 10-man Eagles