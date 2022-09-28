Catch up with today's top trending football news

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines today in football.
Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top trending names in sports news today.
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate, Jude Bellingham, to join him at Manchester City.
This comes after Bellingham made it crystal clear that Real Madrid is his dream destination in case he leaves Borussia Dortmund.
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi will decide his future after the World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club. Messi has performed well during the international break hence raising queries about where he will play next after PSG.
His former club, Barcelona is interested in re-signing him while PSG wants to extend his contract after a promising start to this season's campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has played down any fears that he could be a doubt for next weekend's derby against Manchester City after suffering an injury to his face while on international duty with Portugal.
Ronaldo was not at his best on September 27, when Portugal lost to Spain 1-0 with the Portuguese talisman missing a couple of chances.
New Dundee United boss Liam Fox has revealed Jack Ross was one of the first to reach out to him to congratulate him after landing the job.
Luke Shaw has admitted that he has "accepted" why he has been dropped by Erik ten Hag and has vowed to be ready when called upon.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been handed a triple injury boost with N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, and Christian Pulsic all nearing a return.
Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has confirmed he rejected the chance to join Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in a mega-money transfer.
England and Arsenal legend David Seaman believes that Ben White would be a 'perfect' candidate to slot in on the right side of a back three for the Three Lions, despite being left out of the latest squad.
Newcastle United are interested in signing Leicester City's James Maddison in January as they look to add creativity to their team.
