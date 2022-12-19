ADVERTISEMENT
Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi, Mikel Arteta, and Mohammed Kudus are among the trending stories in football today

From left: Lionel Messi, Mikel Arteta and Mohammed Kudus.
A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Is Lionel Messi of Argentina the best footballer on planet earth in the current era? The Argentine forward bagged the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022, in Qatar after beating France in post-match penalties.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022. AFP

There has been a comparison between him and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and it seems like the discussion is finally over after the World Cup finals, Messi has the final say.

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta is worried about his squad after a majority of his players picked up injuries during the World Cup break.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the final whistle in a friendly match at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2022.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the final whistle in a friendly match at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2022. AFP

The manager has however insisted that his club's January plans won't be changed by Reiss Nelson's apparent hamstring that was picked up on December 17, 2022.

Manchester United are monitoring Mohammed Kudus of Ajax and they are ready to splash the cash on the Ghanaian midfielder come January 2023.

Ajax player Mohammed Kudus in action on October 8, 2022.
Ajax player Mohammed Kudus in action on October 8, 2022. AFP

The club is also monitoring Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund who impressed in the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

David De Gea could be on his way out of Manchester United with rumours indicating that Erik ten Hag is looking for his replacement after the 2022/23 EPL campaign.

Gareth Southgate has stated that he only changed his mind to stay as the England boss after receiving numerous messages from his players and staff to wait for two more years until after the 2024.

Luka Modric has stated that he is not ready to retire yet moments after bagging the bronze medal at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

