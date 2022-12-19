Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Lionel Messi

Is Lionel Messi of Argentina the best footballer on planet earth in the current era? The Argentine forward bagged the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022, in Qatar after beating France in post-match penalties.

There has been a comparison between him and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and it seems like the discussion is finally over after the World Cup finals, Messi has the final say.

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta is worried about his squad after a majority of his players picked up injuries during the World Cup break.

The manager has however insisted that his club's January plans won't be changed by Reiss Nelson's apparent hamstring that was picked up on December 17, 2022.

Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United are monitoring Mohammed Kudus of Ajax and they are ready to splash the cash on the Ghanaian midfielder come January 2023.

The club is also monitoring Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund who impressed in the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

More developing football stories

David De Gea could be on his way out of Manchester United with rumours indicating that Erik ten Hag is looking for his replacement after the 2022/23 EPL campaign.

Gareth Southgate has stated that he only changed his mind to stay as the England boss after receiving numerous messages from his players and staff to wait for two more years until after the 2024.