Lionel Messi misses a penalty: World Cup hits and misses

Messi misses the penalty but shines

Lionel Messi of Argentina missed a penalty against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Qatar. Wojciech Szczęsny saved the penalty hence killing Argentina's dreams of having an early lead.

Messi was frustrated after the incident especially after seeing the Polish players celebrate the save with their keeper. Messi put behind everything that had happened and registered a masterclass performance afterwards.

AFP

Despite his name not appearing on the scoresheet, Messi proved to the World that you can always do better after a downfall.

Tunisia beats France

Tunisia beat France 1-0 in their last match of Group D in what can be termed as a surprising turn of events. Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia in the 58th minute.

France could have levelled the score were it not for the VAR to cancel Antoine Griezmann's goal during the additional time after 90 minutes.

AFP

Tunisia was bundled out of the tournament despite registering a win over France. As it stands, Senegal is the only African nation that has crossed over to the last 16 round.

Denmark crashes out of the World Cup

Denmark crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Australia. Denmark needed to register a win to qualify for the round of 16.

AFP