Lionel Messi of Argentina failed to score from a penalty spot against Poland in their Group C although they have qualified for the round of 16.
Lionel Messi misses a penalty: World Cup hits and misses
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is approaching its mid stages and as usual, there have been positives and negatives in the Qatari base tournament
Messi misses the penalty but shines
Lionel Messi of Argentina missed a penalty against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Qatar. Wojciech Szczęsny saved the penalty hence killing Argentina's dreams of having an early lead.
Messi was frustrated after the incident especially after seeing the Polish players celebrate the save with their keeper. Messi put behind everything that had happened and registered a masterclass performance afterwards.
Despite his name not appearing on the scoresheet, Messi proved to the World that you can always do better after a downfall.
Tunisia beats France
Tunisia beat France 1-0 in their last match of Group D in what can be termed as a surprising turn of events. Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia in the 58th minute.
France could have levelled the score were it not for the VAR to cancel Antoine Griezmann's goal during the additional time after 90 minutes.
Tunisia was bundled out of the tournament despite registering a win over France. As it stands, Senegal is the only African nation that has crossed over to the last 16 round.
Denmark crashes out of the World Cup
Denmark crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Australia. Denmark needed to register a win to qualify for the round of 16.
Everyone was vouching for Denmark to win the match after performing well in several matches before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
