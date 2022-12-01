Lionel Messi misses a penalty: World Cup hits and misses

QATAR 2022

Fabian Simiyu
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is approaching its mid stages and as usual, there have been positives and negatives in the Qatari base tournament

Lionel Messi of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup soccer match of the group phase between Poland and Argentina at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar 30 November 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina failed to score from a penalty spot against Poland in their Group C although they have qualified for the round of 16.

Lionel Messi of Argentina missed a penalty against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Qatar. Wojciech Szczęsny saved the penalty hence killing Argentina's dreams of having an early lead.

Messi was frustrated after the incident especially after seeing the Polish players celebrate the save with their keeper. Messi put behind everything that had happened and registered a masterclass performance afterwards.

Lionel Messi of Argentina thanks fans during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 30, 2022.
READ: How Wojciech Szczęsny embarassed Messi in the World Cup

Despite his name not appearing on the scoresheet, Messi proved to the World that you can always do better after a downfall.

Tunisia beat France 1-0 in their last match of Group D in what can be termed as a surprising turn of events. Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia in the 58th minute.

France could have levelled the score were it not for the VAR to cancel Antoine Griezmann's goal during the additional time after 90 minutes.

Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022.
Tunisia was bundled out of the tournament despite registering a win over France. As it stands, Senegal is the only African nation that has crossed over to the last 16 round.

Denmark crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Australia. Denmark needed to register a win to qualify for the round of 16.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark looks dejected after the FIFA World Cup 2022 football match between Australia and Denmark on November 30, 2022.
Everyone was vouching for Denmark to win the match after performing well in several matches before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

