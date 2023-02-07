ADVERTISEMENT
THE BEST

'Deadly' duos causing problems in Europe this season

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Khvicha and Osimhen have combined to score a total of 36 goals in Serie A this season

From left: Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen and Lionel Messi
From left: Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen and Lionel Messi

Major Leagues in Europe are midways and there are players who have already combined their efforts to score more than 30 goals already which is a rare occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

For you to be regarded as dynamic, the rate at which you score goals and provide assists should be frequent and astonishing.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr have a total of 42 goals and assists in League 1, one of the best performances so far this season.

Messi has 10 goals and 10 assists while Neymar has 10 assists and 12 goals for French giants PSG.

Neymar Jr (left) and Lionel Messi
Neymar Jr (left) and Lionel Messi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Video: Brazilian superstar Neymar 'ready' to dance against Benfica in the UCL

The duo have also played a major role in establishing Kylian Mbappe's goals and assists in League 1. The youngster has 15 goals and assists already although he picked up an injury recently.

Messi has been on form ever since he lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and it has been projected that he could finish at 20 goals this season.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are one of the best duos in the world and the two have combined to score a total of 42 goals for Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022.
Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022. AFP

READ: Erling Haaland fires warning after double against Leeds United

Haaland has scored 25 EPL goals plus three assists while De Bruyne has provided 11 assists and scored four times.

De Bruyne has been a key component in the City squad and the Citizens lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend on January 5, 2023.

De Bruyne was brought in during the second half but he failed to score or provide an assist for Haaland to score.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) celebrates scoring against Wycombe
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) celebrates scoring against Wycombe AFP

Haaland ghosted throughout the match and that proved how much he needs De Bruyne in every match that he plays.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have combined to score a total of 36 goals in the Serie A in the ongoing 2022/23 season.

Osimhen has scored 19 goals and provided three assists for Napoli while Khvicha has provided nine assists and scored eight times for the Italian giants.

Napoli are currently the Serie A leader with 56 points while their rivals Inter Milan are second with 43 points.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (left) and Victor Osimhen
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (left) and Victor Osimhen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Is Victor Osimhen the next Didier Drogba?

As it stands, the Serie A title is gone and the other giants in the league can start fighting for the UEFA Champions League spots.

Rumours have it that Manchester United are monitoring Osimhen and that they are ready to splash $128.7 million (Sh16 billion) to land the Nigerian forward.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • From left: Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen and Lionel Messi

    'Deadly' duos causing problems in Europe this season

  • Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood

    Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

  • Nzoia Sugar fans during their past match against AFC Leopards (Image: Nzoia Sugar)

    Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Recommended articles

'Deadly' duos causing problems in Europe this season

'Deadly' duos causing problems in Europe this season

We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero

We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Can Nzoia Sugar maintain the top spot?

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country win

Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo dreams big

Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo dreams big

PSG addresses Messi's future at the club & other stories making headlines today

PSG addresses Messi's future at the club & other stories making headlines today

Nduta keen to emulate 2010 Youth Games 2000m SC champion Nyambura

Nduta keen to emulate 2010 Youth Games 2000m SC champion Nyambura

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Casemiro of Manchester United
FOOTBALL

Why Casemiro plays with the wrong name on his jersey

Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ruud van Nistelrooy blasts Cody Gakpo for despising his advice

Man City boss Pep Guardiola
EPL

Guardiola offers peculiar excuse after Man City's loss to Spurs

Jose Mourinho
COMMENT

Jose Mourinho 'destroyed' in ugly attack by Antonio Cassano

Victor Osimhen (left) and Lionel Messi
TRENDING

PSG addresses Messi's future at the club & other stories making headlines today

Posta
FKF PL

Posta Rangers winger Caleb Olilo dreams big

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood
UPDATE

Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

Pep Guardiola
GUILTY

Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules