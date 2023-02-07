'Deadly' duos causing problems in Europe this season

For you to be regarded as dynamic, the rate at which you score goals and provide assists should be frequent and astonishing.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr have a total of 42 goals and assists in League 1, one of the best performances so far this season.

Messi has 10 goals and 10 assists while Neymar has 10 assists and 12 goals for French giants PSG.

The duo have also played a major role in establishing Kylian Mbappe's goals and assists in League 1. The youngster has 15 goals and assists already although he picked up an injury recently.

Messi has been on form ever since he lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and it has been projected that he could finish at 20 goals this season.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are one of the best duos in the world and the two have combined to score a total of 42 goals for Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Haaland has scored 25 EPL goals plus three assists while De Bruyne has provided 11 assists and scored four times.

De Bruyne has been a key component in the City squad and the Citizens lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend on January 5, 2023.

De Bruyne was brought in during the second half but he failed to score or provide an assist for Haaland to score.

Haaland ghosted throughout the match and that proved how much he needs De Bruyne in every match that he plays.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have combined to score a total of 36 goals in the Serie A in the ongoing 2022/23 season.

Osimhen has scored 19 goals and provided three assists for Napoli while Khvicha has provided nine assists and scored eight times for the Italian giants.

Napoli are currently the Serie A leader with 56 points while their rivals Inter Milan are second with 43 points.

As it stands, the Serie A title is gone and the other giants in the league can start fighting for the UEFA Champions League spots.