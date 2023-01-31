ADVERTISEMENT
Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

Fabian Simiyu
Lionel Messi lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina

Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty
Lionel Messi has finally spoken about some of the things that he did and said during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he has admitted that he regrets doing some of them.

Messi celebrated while mocking Van Gaal as a way of disapproving his comments against him which had come before their quarter-finals match.

He has however confirmed that he was unaware of the celebrations prior to his celebrations during the match.

Lionel Messi celebrating after scoring for Argentina against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final on December 9, 2022.
Lionel Messi celebrating after scoring for Argentina against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final on December 9, 2022. AFP

READ: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

"I didn't think about it, it came out in the moment. "I did know everything that had been said before the game, what Van Gaal had said. Even some of my teammates were telling me 'Did you see what he said,' on purpose.

"And well, when it's all over, I don't like what I did, I don't like the 'keep moving' and all that. But well, they are moments of huge tension, huge nervousness and everything happens very fast," said Messi.

Fabian Simiyu
