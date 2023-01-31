Lionel Messi has finally spoken about some of the things that he did and said during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he has admitted that he regrets doing some of them.
Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions
Lionel Messi lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina
Recommended articles
Messi celebrated while mocking Van Gaal as a way of disapproving his comments against him which had come before their quarter-finals match.
He has however confirmed that he was unaware of the celebrations prior to his celebrations during the match.
"I didn't think about it, it came out in the moment. "I did know everything that had been said before the game, what Van Gaal had said. Even some of my teammates were telling me 'Did you see what he said,' on purpose.
"And well, when it's all over, I don't like what I did, I don't like the 'keep moving' and all that. But well, they are moments of huge tension, huge nervousness and everything happens very fast," said Messi.
More from category
-
Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions
-
AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby
-
Arnold Origi reacts after being named goalkeeping coach at Swedish side