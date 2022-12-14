World Cup hits and misses: Is Messi the new king in town?

Is Messi the new king in town?

Lionel Messi rose to the occasion when Argentina needed him most and he netted a goal for his country just to secure a spot in the World Cup finals.

Messi netted the first goal of the match through a penalty before Julian Alvarez of Manchester City scored two other goals for Argentina.

AFP

Dominik Livakovic fouled Alvarez inside the penalty box hence triggering the referee to award the spot kick. Messi confirmed it with a goal moments later before the end of the first half.

Luka Modric bows out of the tournament

Luka Modric was kicked out of the World Cup tournament together with his entire Croatian team after failing to keep up with Argentina's tempo.

AFP

Croatia suffered a 3-0 loss to Argentina in a match that saw Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez score before 90 minutes. Alvarez scored a brace.

Croatia had defied all odds to reach the semi-finals but they ended up playing boring football as they sat back and defended most of the time to avoid conceding many goals.

It goes without a doubt that Luka Modric will retire without a World Cup trophy despite winning all the other prestigious silverware in his career with Real Madrid.

AFP