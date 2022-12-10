ADVERTISEMENT
How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

Fabian Simiyu
Lionel Messi of Argentina bashed the Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal after their quarter-finals match in Qatar

Lionel Messi of Argentina exchanges words with Manager Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands after the match Netherlands v Argentina on December 9, 2022.
Lionel Messi has made sure that he destroys the Netherlands completely after their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has criticised the Netherlands' style of play by questioning Louis van Gaal's tactics and approach after their quarter-final match in Qatar

"Van Gaal says that they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls. I don't want to talk about the referee because you can't be honest.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates at full time after Argentina defeated the Netherlands on penalties on December 9, 2022.
"If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can't put a referee like that for these instances, they can't put a referee who isn't up to the task." Said Messi.

Argentina won 4-3 in post-match penalties with their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez being the team's hero after he managed to stop Netherlands' two penalties in the shootout.

The match was a tough contest for both teams; this was easy to tell from the players' silly bust-ups on the pitch.

Louis van Gaal had praised the Argentine earlier on in the press conference only for him to speak ill of him after bundling the Netherlands out of the competition.

Louis van Gaal of Netherlands on December 9, 2022.
"Messi is indeed the most dangerous player who creates the most chances and also makes them himself. But on the other hand he does not play much with the opponent when he has possession of the ball. That is also where our chances lie." Said Van Gaal.

Argentina has now qualified for the semi-finals, and their next task will be Croatia.

