How Lionel Messi used the power of his mouth to destroy Louis van Gaal

Lionel Messi has criticised the Netherlands' style of play by questioning Louis van Gaal's tactics and approach after their quarter-final match in Qatar

"Van Gaal says that they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls. I don't want to talk about the referee because you can't be honest.

"If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can't put a referee like that for these instances, they can't put a referee who isn't up to the task." Said Messi.

Argentina won 4-3 in post-match penalties with their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez being the team's hero after he managed to stop Netherlands' two penalties in the shootout.

The match was a tough contest for both teams; this was easy to tell from the players' silly bust-ups on the pitch.

Louis van Gaal had praised the Argentine earlier on in the press conference only for him to speak ill of him after bundling the Netherlands out of the competition.

"Messi is indeed the most dangerous player who creates the most chances and also makes them himself. But on the other hand he does not play much with the opponent when he has possession of the ball. That is also where our chances lie." Said Van Gaal.