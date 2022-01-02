RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 Creator: Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS
Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 Creator: Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and entered self-isolation, his club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

Messi tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina.

"He is constantly in contact with our medical service. When he is negative, he will be able to return to France," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told a press conference.

The Argentinian star has endured a difficult start to life in the French capital since an emotional exit from Barcelona last summer.

Messi has scored only one goal in 11 league appearances for PSG, although he has netted five times in the Champions League.

He will miss Monday's cup tie and Pochettino said he did not know if he would also be sidelined for PSG's first Ligue 1 match since the winter break, at Lyon next Sunday.

The other players to test positive were full-back Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and teenage midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

"They are currently respecting isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols," PSG said.

Pochettino added: "We have been living with the virus for almost two years, everyone knows what to do in order not to be infected. But we can still catch it, there are things we cannot control."

Bernat tested positive after reporting for training.

"This is the risk with which we live, on a global scale," said Pochettino. "In football, contact is inevitable, we share the dressing room.

"The risk of contamination is there, but we take all the necessary measures to try to prevent a player from infecting others."

The number of Covid cases in France has topped 200,000 a day this week.

PSG also said that Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury in November, is continuing treatment in his native Brazil.

"He is still scheduled to return to training in about three weeks," the club said.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cavani will stay at Man Utd, insists Rangnick

Cavani will stay at Man Utd, insists Rangnick

Mbappe not affected by uncertain future, says Pochettino

Mbappe not affected by uncertain future, says Pochettino

Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid

Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid

Unsettled Chelsea star Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash: reports

Unsettled Chelsea star Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash: reports

Senegal says Watford 'blocking' Sarr from playing Cup of Nations

Senegal says Watford 'blocking' Sarr from playing Cup of Nations

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Man City move 11 points clear, West Ham, Spurs close on top four

Man City move 11 points clear, West Ham, Spurs close on top four

Sanchez strikes late as Spurs sink Watford

Sanchez strikes late as Spurs sink Watford

Indonesia miffed after four ruled out in Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand

Indonesia miffed after four ruled out in Suzuki Cup loss to Thailand

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich Creator: Ben STANSALL

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

The newly installed statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Calangute Creator: -