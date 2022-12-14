ADVERTISEMENT
3 things that Ronaldo's fans are not prepared to witness Messi accomplish

Fabian Simiyu
Lionel Messi will play in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernado Silva and Pepe on December 10, 2022.
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernado Silva and Pepe on December 10, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are 'confused' after Portugal got axed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by the mighty Morocco of Africa.

Lionel Messi's fans laughed at them after the incident and it is now evident that fans from both sides can't live under one roof. This is because both fans are always protecting what they call the best player on planet earth.

Since Ronaldo is out of the competition, his fans are hoping that Messi will not win the golden trophy just like Ronaldo. Here are some of the things that Ronaldo fans can't stand.

If Lionel Messi scores another goal in the World Cup, it means that the Argentine will leave people praising him and how he is a joy to watch.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate the third Argentine goal in the Match between the teams of Argentina vs Croatia, for the semifinal of the World Cup on December 14, 2022.
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate the third Argentine goal in the Match between the teams of Argentina vs Croatia, for the semifinal of the World Cup on December 14, 2022.

This is a big threat to those who idolize Ronaldo as they are self-centred most of the time and their world revolves around the Portuguese.

Why is Messi smiling? Can't he be sad? At the moment, Ronaldo's fans want the whole world to be against Messi. Smiling is the last thing that they want to see the argentine do.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the game Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the game Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.

Smiling to them would mean that Messi has accomplished a new milestone in his career. Ronaldo left the pitch crying after losing to Morocco, the same should happen to Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are hoping that the World Cup will be lifted by Argentina's opponents in the finals. They simply cannot stand seeing Messi running around the stadium with the trophy.

Messi and teammates celebrate the victory in the Match between the teams of Argentina vs Croatia on December 14, 2022.
Messi and teammates celebrate the victory in the Match between the teams of Argentina vs Croatia on December 14, 2022.

To them, since Ronaldo has never won the World Cup, Messi should never lift it also. It would have been better for Croatia to progress through to the finals rather than Argentina.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
