3 things that Ronaldo's fans are not prepared to witness Messi accomplish

Lionel Messi's fans laughed at them after the incident and it is now evident that fans from both sides can't live under one roof. This is because both fans are always protecting what they call the best player on planet earth.

Since Ronaldo is out of the competition, his fans are hoping that Messi will not win the golden trophy just like Ronaldo. Here are some of the things that Ronaldo fans can't stand.

Messi scoring goals

If Lionel Messi scores another goal in the World Cup, it means that the Argentine will leave people praising him and how he is a joy to watch.

This is a big threat to those who idolize Ronaldo as they are self-centred most of the time and their world revolves around the Portuguese.

Messi smiling

Why is Messi smiling? Can't he be sad? At the moment, Ronaldo's fans want the whole world to be against Messi. Smiling is the last thing that they want to see the argentine do.

Smiling to them would mean that Messi has accomplished a new milestone in his career. Ronaldo left the pitch crying after losing to Morocco, the same should happen to Messi.

Messi lifting the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are hoping that the World Cup will be lifted by Argentina's opponents in the finals. They simply cannot stand seeing Messi running around the stadium with the trophy.

