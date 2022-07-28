Manchester United's latest signing Lisandro Martinez has explained why he chose the club instead of rivals Arsenal.
Why 'the butcher' Martinez snubbed Arsenal for Manchester United
The butcher Lisandro Martinez couldn't pass the chance to continue learning under his former manager at Ajax.
Martinez was heavily linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer and looked likely to end up as the next arrival at the Emirates.
However, Manchester United came into the picture to reach an agreement with Dutch giant Ajax Amsterdam for the defender.
United on Wednesday officially confirmed the transfer as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria with Martinez putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £57m in transfer fee and add-ons.
The chance to join United and reunite with Erik Ten Hag
While Arsenal looked like his preferred destination at some point, the Argentine International decided to snub the North London side for their rivals in Manchester, United.
Speaking on the decision during his first official interview with his new club, Martinez said that the opportunity to join one of the best clubs and to reunite with his former boss at Ajax was one he couldn't miss out on.
"Manchester United, I think, is one of the best clubs in the world. Every player wants to play here," Martinez told the club.
"The opportunity was there, so I took it and now I’m really happy to be here," he told the club's media team."
On the role ten Hag played in his decision to join the Red Devils, he added;
"Well, I was with him three years at Ajax and I know his style of playing. With him, I improved a lot, to be honest."
"He’s here in Manchester now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he’s very important in my career," he added.
"[He is] very intense, for sure. Good football. Winning mentality, you know? That’s the most important, yeah.
"I think he’s very clear also so I think with him every day you can learn and then in the game you can understand also fully – tactics and everything, so yeah."
