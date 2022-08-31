LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Jidechi Chidiezie
Welcome To Our Transfer deadline day live-blog:

Let's start on this note. Here are 7 transfer stories we've reported in the last 48 hours 👇

1️⃣ Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq close in on €20m Real Sociedad transfer

2️⃣ Frank Onyeka's move to Middlesbrough in doubt

3️⃣ AS Roma academy graduate Felix Afena-Gyan becomes the latest African at Cremonese

4️⃣ Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

5️⃣ Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest continues spending spree, confirms signing number 18

6️⃣ Osimhen provides some update on amidst Manchester United links that could see Ronaldo head to Napoli

7️⃣ Serie A club Bologna is looking to bring back William Troost-Ekong to the Italian league

My name is Jidechi, and I'd be guiding you through the next 40 hours we expect to be saturated with lots, and lots, and lots of transfers stories. 💸🤑💰🔁

Hello, good morning and welcome to Pulse Sports transfer deadline day live blog!

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

