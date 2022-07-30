Rating Haaland, Man City players performance in heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool

The curtain raiser saw the Premier League champions concede three times - twice late in the second half and once in the first - to a Liverpool side who finished second to them last season but compensated with an FA Cup victory.

On the day, City's coach Pep Guardiola put 14 men on display for the Cityzens, including highly-rated Erling Haaland, but how did they perform?

Pulse Nigeria

Ederson: 5

Despite not being able to stop the goal, he made a good save off Darwin Nunez. His passing, however, was occasionally inaccurate.

Kyle Walker: 7

He performed at the back with his usual calmness. He also made a couple of powerful forward movements down his flank.

Ruben Dias: 5

Although he made some good blocks in the box, avoiding injury was the most crucial thing he did in preparation for the new season.

Nathan Ake: 6

Ake appeared more unlucky than at fault when Trent Alexander-Arnold shot glanced off him into the goalpost for Liverpool's first. He did well by being a handful for Liverpool with his physicality in both boxes.

Joao Cancelo: 4

Allowed Mohamed Salah beat him in the box. He appeared off the pace and struggled occasionally. Although he made a few excellent passes, he got booked for dissent to top off a bad performance.

Rodri: 6

With Bernardo Silva at his side, he was given additional help and did his job although seeing less of the ball than usual.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7

He was pushed forward directly behind Erling Haaland and nearly scored early on after seizing a loose ball. He was City's best player on the day.

Bernardo Silva: 7

Stoic at the back line and one of City's more inventive players when he carried the ball up the field.

Riyad Mahrez: 5

He was guilty of being offside far too frequently and blew a good opportunity to tie the game early in the second half.

Jack Grealish: 6

Never really caused any trouble for the Liverpool defence, but he has maintained the self-assurance he gained on the summer trip to seem at ease dribbling.

Erling Haaland: 5

He was not on the same wavelength as De Bruyne but was solid, despite receiving little support. Forced a respectable stop from Adrian and demonstrated his potential.

Julian Alvarez: 7

Came on in the 57th minute for Mahrez, and scored a debut goal, City's only goal of the game.

Phil Foden: 7

Came on in the 58th minute for Grealish, and was terrific. Made an important run at goal an took a shot that brought about the equaliser.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5