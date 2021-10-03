RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool boss Klopp compares anti-vax movement to drink driving

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticised those refusing to get vaccinated against coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said people should get vaccinated against coronavirus for the same reason they should not drink and drive, as he revealed his squad are "99 percent" vaccinated.

Take-up of the vaccine has been mixed among elite athletes, with reports last week suggesting only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have over 50 percent of their squads fully vaccinated.

Klopp said that has not been an issue at Liverpool, where he has not had to convince his players to get jabbed.

"I can say we have 99 percent vaccinated," said Klopp.

"I didn't have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team. I can't remember talking to a player and explaining him why he should because I am not a doctor."

And he offered a withering analogy for those holding out against getting vaccinated due to personal choice.

"It's a little bit like drink driving. We probably all had a situation where we had a beer or two and thought 'I could still drive', but under the law we are not allowed to drive.

"The law is not there to protect me when I've had two beers and want to drive, it is there to protect all the other people because I am drunk and want to drive a car.

"With the vaccination, all the specialists out there tell us the vaccination is the solution for the situation at the moment. It is the same. I don't take the vaccination only to protect myself but to protect all the people around me.

"I don't understand how that is a limitation of freedom, because if it is then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well, but we accept that."

Klopp, 54, said he had consulted doctors he trusted before taking the vaccine.

"Where did I get the knowledge from that I think it is makes sense to get the vaccination? I called doctors who I have known for years," he added.

"I took the vaccination obviously because I am in the age group where it is not that easy anymore, otherwise it could be tricky."

